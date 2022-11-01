ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Sarkos Named to First Team All-Patriot League

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh senior forward Jack Sarkos received first team All-Patriot League honors, the league announced Friday afternoon. Sarkos, who takes home the honors for the second consecutive season, is the only Mountain Hawks to be named to the All-Patriot League team. He is the first Lehigh player to be named first team All-Patriot League in back-to-back years since Stevo Bednarsky (2019, spring 2021).
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Season Preview: Mountain Hawks Look to Build on Continued Growth

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The 2022-23 Lehigh men's basketball squad is looking to build off of last year's success. Returning 13 to a roster that graduated three student-athletes and bringing in four first-years, the Mountain Hawks are ready to pick up where they left off and be in a position to compete for a Patriot League title.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Season Preview: Lehigh Looks to Keep Sharing It and Shooting It

While the Lehigh women's basketball team may look a little different this year as the Mountain Hawks graduated three starters and will have a new leader in head coach Addie Micir, the expectations are still just as high for this 2022-23 team that was projected to finish in second in the Patriot League preseason poll.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Drops 2-0 Heartbreaker to Army in PL Semifinal

WEST POINT, N.Y. - An Army goal in the 20th minute followed by a second goal in the 63rd minute was enough to send the Black Knights to the Patriot League Championship Game as they defeated the Mountain Hawks 2-0 on Thursday night on Clinton Field in Malek Stadium. Lehigh finishes the 2022 season with an 8-7-3 record overall.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Prepares for Final Home Matches of Season with Navy and American

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh volleyball program hosts their final two home matches at Leeman-Turner Arena in Grace Hall this weekend as the Mountain Hawks' welcome Navy on Friday at 7 p.m. and American Saturday at 4 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN+. Lehigh (13-12, 4-9 Patriot League)...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

No. 17 Lehigh to Open 2022-23 Season With Two Home Duals

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 114th season of Lehigh wrestling begins with a pair of home duals. The 17th-ranked Mountain Hawks welcome No. 19 Oregon State to Stabler Arena Saturday on Take Down Cancer Day, presented by Red Robin in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. On Sunday, Lehigh will host EIWA foe Sacred Heart inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Lehigh went 9-9 in duals last season and tied for 25th at the NCAA Championships. The Mountain Hawks' roster features 11 wrestlers that have previously qualified for the NCAA Championships, along with a trio of wrestlers that have won EIWA titles.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy