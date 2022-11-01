BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 114th season of Lehigh wrestling begins with a pair of home duals. The 17th-ranked Mountain Hawks welcome No. 19 Oregon State to Stabler Arena Saturday on Take Down Cancer Day, presented by Red Robin in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. On Sunday, Lehigh will host EIWA foe Sacred Heart inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Lehigh went 9-9 in duals last season and tied for 25th at the NCAA Championships. The Mountain Hawks' roster features 11 wrestlers that have previously qualified for the NCAA Championships, along with a trio of wrestlers that have won EIWA titles.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO