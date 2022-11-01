Listen, you and I need to have a talk. This is a serious one because there's a lot of money at stake here. We're talking over $1.5 BILLION on the line. The Powerball jackpot hasn't had a jackpot winner in 39 consecutive drawings, and by the time the drawing happens this weekend, we'll have reached heights we've never seen before. It will be the highest-ever jackpot that any lottery game in the United States has seen.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO