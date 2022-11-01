ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

A surprising side effect of climate change in Hawaii? More rainbows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists have determined a bright spot in a new climate change study: More rainbows are expected in Hawaii’s future. The study, led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers, predicts that by 2100, the world will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fishermen worry about state’s plan to regulate designated marine areas

The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller. Union PAC focuses on Maui races that could flip council to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: 'Bridget Jones' film in the works, Avatar: The Way of Water

The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home. Home care nurse Lillian Lau may not have grown up in Hawaii, but her patients say she is a local girl to them. Inside...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions. Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them.
bigislandnow.com

UPDATE: Flood advisory issued for Hilo and Puna Districts has been canceled

UPDATE 11:49 a.m. Nov. 4: The flood advisory has been canceled. ORIGINAL POST: A flood advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for portions of East Hawai‘i. At 8:41 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the Puna and Hilo Districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Orchidland Estates, Kea‘au, Glenwood, Pāhoa, Volcano, Papaikou, Pepe‘ekeo, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Honomū, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Kurtistown, Fern Acres and Eden Roc.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins.
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers heading in soon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance passing north of the islands will bring increasing showers to windward areas tonight through Thursday. Winds then strengthen and veer to east southeast tonight through the remainder of the week. This will in turn focus the bulk of shower activity over southeast-facing slopes, especially those of Big Island and Maui. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the offshore waters for much of the week.
