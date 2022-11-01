Read full article on original website
Bourbon High School Students Utilizing RTI/C
The Rolla Technical Institute/Center continue to be utilized by Bourbon High School students. BHS counselor Michelle Ray reported Sept. 15 to the Crawford County R-1 School Board that a total of 33 juniors and seniors were attending the vocational school. Twenty-three of those students attended last year. Bourbon had 35...
Crawford County Unemployment Stood At 3.2% In August
Crawford County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.2% in August, unchanged from July. There were 36 initial claims, which was the lowest since August 2019. Unemployment has gone up since falling to 2.5% in June. The rate has bounced all over throughout the year. It was 4.4% in January before...
Pedestrian Struck On Outer Road In Crawford County
A pedestrian was struck in the early morning hours Thursday on the North Outer Road near Woodlawn Drive. Rebecca I. Copeland, 41, Sullivan, was walking on the edge of the roadway around 5:24 a.m. when a 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by Christopher R. Davis, 30, Sullivan, struck her with the passenger side mirror.
Skeletal Remains Located In West Sullivan
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said skeletal remains were located Friday in West Sullivan. Deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of the North Service Road to investigate. "Members of our office and our Criminal Investigations Division responded to the area and located skeletal human remains," said Sheriff Darin Layman....
CCSD Seeking Info On Shots Fired Halloween Night
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a incident that occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022, Halloween night. The incident occurred in the area of the 600-800 block of Highway WW in Sullivan. Residents in the area reported that between 2215 and 2220 hours gun shots were heard and those rounds struck at least two homes. There was a minor injury as a result of the incident. At this time it is believed that this was an isolated event and not targeted toward a specific home or person.
