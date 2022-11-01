The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a incident that occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022, Halloween night. The incident occurred in the area of the 600-800 block of Highway WW in Sullivan. Residents in the area reported that between 2215 and 2220 hours gun shots were heard and those rounds struck at least two homes. There was a minor injury as a result of the incident. At this time it is believed that this was an isolated event and not targeted toward a specific home or person.

SULLIVAN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO