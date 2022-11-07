ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Hudson Valley Man Nabbed For Burglary Of $1K In Goods From Home, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with burglary after allegedly entering a home and stealing more than $1,000 in goods.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 9:25 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, in Stony Point.

Rafael Olivo, age 58, of Stony Point, was arrested after he allegedly entered a home and removed items valued at more than $1,000 without permission, said Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

Olivo was arrested and charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Grand larceny
  • Petit Larceny
  • Criminal trespass

He was processed and issued a criminal summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Westchester Detectives Awarded For Solving Cell Phone Theft In Mount Kisco

Two police officers in Westchester County were awarded for catching a suspect involved in numerous cell phone thefts across the Hudson Valley. Detectives Brandon Amlung and Kevin McGovern of the Westchester County Police Department were recognized for solving connected larcenies that happened at cell phone stores in Mount Kisco, and Rockland County in Ramapo and Spring Valley, Westchester County Police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Centereach Man Indicted For Murder Of 33-Year-Old Woman In Parking Lot Of Coram Strip Mall

A 30-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman in a Long Island parking lot. Anthony Santiesteban, of Centereach, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Martina Thompson, of East Patchogue, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Throws Objects, Breaks Windows Of Businesses In Port Chester: Police

Police are investigating after a suspect threw objects and broke the windows of numerous businesses in the downtown business area of a Westchester County village. During the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, the suspect damaged multiple stores in Port Chester and may have entered them before they were apprehended by police, according to a release from the Port Chester Police Department from around 8:40 a.m. on the same day.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For Duo Wanted For Stealing Bags Of Donated Items From Smithtown Drop Bin

Authorities are searching for two men who are wanted for stealing bags of donated items from a drop bin on Long Island. The men entered a PAL clothing donation drop bin, located at 712 Route 347 in Smithtown, and stole bags of clothing and household items on multiple occasions from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 9, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted For Using Stolen Car In Newark Shooting: Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking two women in connection with a stolen car used in a September shooting, they said. The fingerprints of Quanazia Bennett, 21, of Newark, and Kelly Devereaux, 24, of Bloomfield, were recovered from the car used in the Sept. 20 incident at 18th Avenue and Hunterdon Street around midnight, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Oct. 6.
NEWARK, NJ
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Shots Fired Locked In/Out Two Schools

2022-11-09@12:19pm–#Norwalk CT– One suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered in a shots fired incident at Hemlock and Chestnut Street area. Two nearby schools are in lock in/out and the area is shut down from Merritt Street while police with K-9 look for the last suspect in a black hoodie.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
401K+
Followers
59K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy