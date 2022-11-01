ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner

A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
pawesome.net

Shihpoo Puppy Pounces On Cat Then Goes For An Unexpected Wild Ride

Sometimes unexpected things happen. A Shihpoo puppy named Finley found this out recently. Unfortunately, Finley had a bit of a mishap, but fortunately, he is fine. TikTok user and owner of the TikTok channel @narynugget uploaded a video of her Shihpoo puppy’s interaction with her cat Koji and what happened afterward. The TikTok video begins with a frame of Finley’s dad holding him in his arm. Next, Finley’s dad places Finley on the floor, and Finley runs off to find Koji. Finley nears Koji’s tail when his dad picks him up. Meanwhile, Koji runs away. While Finley is held in one of his dad’s arms, he tips forward and tumbles out of his dad’s arms. The video ends when it is paused with Finley flying midair with his dad’s hands outstretched to catch him.
News Channel 25

Newly discovered rain frog species named after killed environmental activists

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Scientists have discovered six new species of rain frogs in Ecuador. According to a statement from the country's ministry of environment, water, and ecological transition - The new species were all found in remote places in national parks on the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes.
The Independent

Rare southern white rhino born at UK safari park seen in adorable first footage

Footage has been released of a rare southern white rhino calf recently born at a UK safari park.The female baby was born on Sunday 23 October, to mother Meru, following “a calm and relaxed labour”.Born at Knowsley Safari Park, the unnamed calf spent her first few days in the warmth and quiet of the rhino house, and already weighs a whopping 10 stone.As the mother had passed her expected due date, it was thought that the pregnancy may not have progressed so the arrival came as a welcome surprise to staff.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pair of endangered leaf monkeys born at Twycross ZooRare Indian rhino calf born at Chester ZooRyanair customers gather at back of plane after finding their seats ‘didn’t exist’
CBS News

Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego

A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering.
