Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Your Guide to Total Hip Replacement Surgery
A hip replacement is a procedure where a surgeon replaces damaged and worn-out surfaces in your hip with new artificial surfaces. Surgeons. perform it to treat pain and loss of hip function caused by advanced osteoarthritis. Total hip replacement is the most extensive version of this surgery. In a total...
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
Healthline
Knee Bursitis Treatment and Causes
If you have swollen, painful knees that are tender to the touch, you may have knee bursitis. among people ages 40 to 60. Even so, many adults don’t know how to recognize knee bursitis, how to treat it, and when to seek medical intervention if they need it. This...
Allure
I Spent an Hour in a Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber for Glowy Skin
Laying in an enclosed capsule that's being pumped with medical-grade oxygen might sound intense — but would you try it if it meant your skin would glow? Increased collagen production, accelerated cell regeneration, and reduced appearance of wrinkles are just some of the skin-care benefits a session in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber (a.k.a. HOC therapy) may be able to offer if you can work up the nerve. Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber have jumped onto the trend, zipping themselves up in their very own pressurized oxygen pods (in the comfort of their own homes) for convenient access to this skin-rejuvenating treatment.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Take Excellent Care Of A Family Member With Breathing Issues
Many individuals may disregard a simple cough, a mild wheeze, or intermittent chest pain, but it’s essential to pay attention to even these seemingly little symptoms. Although some breathing problems are a natural part of becoming older, they can sometimes signify a more serious underlying medical condition. Lung illnesses...
Healthline
Ureteroscopy with Laser Lithotripsy: Treatment for Kidney Stones
Ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy (ULL) is a medical procedure that breaks up kidney stones lodged in a ureter. Ureters are the tubes that connect your kidneys and bladder. Kidney stones affect about 1 in 10 people in the United States, and their prevalence has risen. Doctors use many interventions to treat the condition. ULL combines two procedures:
Dear Doctor: Trigeminal neuralgia gave patient the worst pain of his life. What caused it?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old male. A few months ago, I suddenly had the worst pain in my life, centered in the right side of my tongue, of all places. It felt like a live electrical wire was touching my tongue. It was excruciating. I had been to a dentist the week before, but only to have the covering replaced on an implant crown. There was no injection or anesthesia needed. Could I have opened my mouth a little too wide and injured a nerve?
Medical News Today
What to know about hip arthritis
Arthritis causes inflammation and pain in a person’s joints. When it affects a person’s hips, it can make walking and moving around difficult. Treatment may depend on the type of arthritis a person has. With hip arthritis, the cartilage around the joint disintegrates, and the bones rub together....
2minutemedicine.com
In-person follow-ups better superior to telehealth for preventing repeated hospital presentation following emergency department visits
1. Among patients discharged from the emergency department, individuals with telehealth follow-up visits were more likely to return to the emergency department compared to individuals with in-person follow-ups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Many patients who present to the emergency department are frequently discharged home without requiring admission to hospital....
targetedonc.com
US Surgeons Embrace Radiofrequency Ablation for Thyroid Nodule Treatment
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jennifer Hong Kuo, MD, discussed the use of radiofrequency ablation to treat thyroid nodules and how research from Columbia University will guide further research around this topic. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is slowly being adopted in the United States (US) after years of success in...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas simplifies management of type 1 diabetes
A bionic pancreas managed blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes better and with less user input than existing methods. Such a device could make managing blood glucose easier and improve quality of life for people with type 1 diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, your body...
docwirenews.com
Older Patients in Rural Hospitals Less Likely to Receive Important Procedures & Treatment for Certain Heart Conditions
According to research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, older adults at rural hospitals are less likely to receive essential procedures and treatments for heart attack and stroke. In a nationwide study of Medicaid beneficiaries, researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) performed a retrospective...
WCNC
Artificial intelligence serving as 'spellcheck' for mammograms
WASHINGTON — It's in your phones and websites -- and now it's in mammograms. It's artificial intelligence, and doctors say it could help detect breast cancer even earlier. Radiologists like Dr. Rachel Brem, who serves as the George Washington Cancer Center's Director of Breast Imaging and Intervention, have seen thousands of mammograms.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Reducing Medical Supply Chain Vulnerability: Now You See It, Now You Don’t
Reducing Medical Supply Chain Vulnerability: Now You See It, Now You Don’t. Guest: Pritish K. Tosh, M.D. (@DrPritishTosh) Host: Darryl S. Chutka, M.D. (@chutkaMD) The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of the medical product supply chain and its impact on providing optimal healthcare. The spread of the disease was accompanied by not only shortages of personal protective equipment but also medications and many other products we depend on every day in our clinical practice. We’ve learned that we cannot provide adequate or timely health care when there are shortages of important products. As a result, the health of our patients and healthcare providers has been endangered. It’s also resulted in a rationing of care and an increased risk of error as we’re forced to use sub-standard or replacement products. It’s caused us to look for new solutions to reduce our medical supply chain vulnerabilities. Our guest for this podcast is Pritish K. Tosh, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic.
Transplanted pig heart works differently in humans, here is the proof
In January this year, the heart of a genetically modified pig was transplanted into a human for the first time. The patient, David Bennett, managed to survive for two months with the pig heart, and this unique organ transplant operation led to various exciting findings and further research work. One...
Home care is an integral part of the health care industry — cuts will devastate access to care
Throughout my over 25-year career in health care, my goal has been to keep patients from falling through the cracks. Never has this been more tested than during the past three years. Having started at the bedside as an intensive care unit nurse, I know all too well the challenges...
cdc.gov
Your Diabetes Care Team
Diabetes can affect many parts of your body. So you’ll want to have various types of doctors who specialize in different areas on your diabetes health care team. Knowing which doctor to see and when to see them can help you manage diabetes and prevent complications. The human body...
Pulse oximeters are inaccurate in people with darker skin, studies suggest. Now the FDA is reviewing.
Pulse oximeters became critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, but studies show they were less effective on people with darker skin.
News-Medical.net
Understanding how patients and families describe major medical treatments
When patients and their families face important decisions about major medical treatments, understanding how they describe them in their own words may help clinicians provide clarity and support through the decision-making process. Researchers with University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Nursing analyzed the comments in open-ended responses from a survey about...
KXAN
Multidisciplinary Care, All Under One Roof At Advanced Pain Care
Mark Malone, MD, the president and founder of Advanced Pain Care, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about how APC has grown and why it benefits their patients. Dr. Malone also discusses why he created Advanced Pain Care — a multidisciplinary care all under one roof — including the most important development in chronic pain treatment since he began practicing.
Comments / 0