16-year-old girl killed in crash outside Forsyth County high school

A 16-year-old girl was killed Tuesday morning in Forsyth County after the SUV in which she was riding crashed into a pole, authorities said.

The wreck took place just before 8 a.m. on Mullinax Road outside Denmark High School, according to Forsyth sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller. The SUV, a gray 1996 Toyota 4Runner, was driven by a 17-year-old girl. The driver and passenger have not been publicly identified.

The 16-year-old was a student at Alliance Academy for Innovation, a public school located about 10 miles northeast of Denmark High. Both schools are part of the Forsyth County Schools system. According to the AAI bell schedule on the school’s website, first period begins at 9 a.m.

Miller did not say if the girl driving the 4Runner, who suffered minor injuries, was a student at one of the schools.

According to the initial investigation, the 4Runner was traveling north on Mullinax Road when the driver hit the curb as they rounded a curve, Miller said. Investigators believe the driver overcorrected and lost control, causing the SUV to start to roll. The 4Runner hit the light pole on the passenger side.

The area around Milton, Alpharetta and Cumming was blanketed in a thick layer of fog Tuesday morning, but officials have not said if those conditions contributed to the crash.

Multiple 911 callers reported the wreck soon after it happened, Miller said, and a sheriff’s deputy who was directing traffic nearby for Denmark High arrived within minutes. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said.

Tuesday morning’s wreck was the third fatal single-car crash involving high schoolers in North Georgia in recent days.

On Saturday night, 16-year-old Mill Creek High School cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a crash in Gwinnett County, authorities said. The driver, 21-year-old Kyle McDowell of Flowery Branch, hit a concrete barrier on the ramp from Sugarloaf Parkway to Ga. 316, police said. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Just hours later, four people were killed and a fifth was critically injured in a crash in Rome when a 2019 Audi RS5 ran off a rural highway and flipped, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Three of those killed were Chattooga High School football players: Xavier Gray, 15; Tydraevius Dozier, 14; and Zantivian Brown, 16.

Otis James Tennard Jr., 54, also was killed. Authorities have not publicly identified a woman who was badly injured.

The three football teammates were honored with a vigil at Chattooga High on Monday night, according to Channel 2 Action News. Family and friends created GoFundMe pages to raise money for the teens’ final expenses, with one fundraiser for Brown and Dozier and a second for Gray .

