2023 Formula 3 Driver Lineup: Gabriele Mini to Hitech GP
Hitech GP have announced the signing of seventeen-year-old Gabriele Mini who will race for them in the 2023 Formula 3 Championship. Seventeen-year-old Italian Gabriele Mini was announced as Hitech GP’s first driver for the 2023 season. Following three seasons in the Formula Regional European and Asian Championships (FRAC/FREC), Mini participated in the Formula 3 post-season testing for Hitech GP alongside Sebastian Montoya and Reece Ushijima.
2023 F3 Driver Lineup: Gregorie Saucy stays at ART GP
2022 Formula 3 driver Gregorie Saucy has announced that he’ll be retaining his seat at ART GP for the 2023 season. Twenty-two-year-old Gregorie Saucy has announced that he’ll be retaining his seat at ART Grand Prix for the 2023 season. Saucy finished the 2022 season 15th in the championship with one podium.
2023 Formula 2 Driver Lineup: Dennis Hauger to MP Motorsport
Formula 2 driver Dennis Hauger has opted to join MP Motorsport ahead of the 2023 season following a disappointing rookie season at PREMA. Nineteen-year-old Norwegian driver Dennis Hauger made his Formula 2 debut fresh from winning the Formula 3 title in 2021. Teamed up with championship-winning PREMA and backed by the Red Bull Junior Team, he was an early candidate for the F2 title. However, a string of mechanical failures and bad luck finds Hauger 11th in the championship, with two wins and four podiums.
Will George Russell set the F1 record for most podiums without a win?
George Russell nears an F1 record for the most podiums in F1 without a race win. Will he break the record before he gets his maiden victory?. Dating back to his Formula 3 debut in 2015 with Carlin George Russell has achieved huge success throughout his career. While in F3, Russell spent three years developing his skills and driving ability. During those three seasons, he managed nineteen podiums, seven wins, and a GP3 (now F3) Drivers World Championship.
ATP Paris Masters Final Prediction – Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune
It’s going to be a rather unexpected final at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters. Not due to Novak Djokovic, but more thanks to Holger Rune, who’s been on an absolute tear for the past month or so. Can the 19-year-old Dane pull off the upset to grab his maiden ATP 1000 title?
Gilles Simon Continues Career with Masterful Run in Paris
37-year-old Frenchman Gilles Simon announced his plan to retire at the Rolex Paris Masters months ago. Many expected Simon’s appearance in Paris would be brief and celebratory, honoring the career of one of the greats to come out of the French Tennis Federation. The Rolex Paris Masters is no ordinary tournament; it marks the end of the season, which brings in the world’s best. 35 of the top 37 ranked players in the world were in this year’s field, so no one gave current World No. 188 Simon a shot to compete.
