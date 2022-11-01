37-year-old Frenchman Gilles Simon announced his plan to retire at the Rolex Paris Masters months ago. Many expected Simon’s appearance in Paris would be brief and celebratory, honoring the career of one of the greats to come out of the French Tennis Federation. The Rolex Paris Masters is no ordinary tournament; it marks the end of the season, which brings in the world’s best. 35 of the top 37 ranked players in the world were in this year’s field, so no one gave current World No. 188 Simon a shot to compete.

2 DAYS AGO