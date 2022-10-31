ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels

A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
CLARKSDALE, MS
Gizmodo

There's a Traffic Jam on the Mississippi River

The Mississippi River’s water levels are so low that it’s messing with barge traffic and recreational boat travel along the crucial waterway. These are the lowest water levels that the river has seen in about 10 years, brought on by drought across the Midwest this year and low rainfall, CNN reported. As of Friday, the Coast Guard reports that there are 2,253 barges and 144 vessels that are lined up and waiting to move. This has occurred at two points of the river: around Vicksburg, Mississippi and near Memphis.
VICKSBURG, MS
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy