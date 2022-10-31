The Mississippi River’s water levels are so low that it’s messing with barge traffic and recreational boat travel along the crucial waterway. These are the lowest water levels that the river has seen in about 10 years, brought on by drought across the Midwest this year and low rainfall, CNN reported. As of Friday, the Coast Guard reports that there are 2,253 barges and 144 vessels that are lined up and waiting to move. This has occurred at two points of the river: around Vicksburg, Mississippi and near Memphis.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 20 DAYS AGO