Winter Weather Expectations for Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's hard to believe with the above-average temperatures we're experiencing right now that all of this is going to come crashing down. But it will, sooner than you might expect. In fact, a quick glance at the calendar shows that winter officially begins two months from today, December 21. And...
Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels
A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
There's a Traffic Jam on the Mississippi River
The Mississippi River’s water levels are so low that it’s messing with barge traffic and recreational boat travel along the crucial waterway. These are the lowest water levels that the river has seen in about 10 years, brought on by drought across the Midwest this year and low rainfall, CNN reported. As of Friday, the Coast Guard reports that there are 2,253 barges and 144 vessels that are lined up and waiting to move. This has occurred at two points of the river: around Vicksburg, Mississippi and near Memphis.
Human remains found on parched shore of Mississippi River
A woman searching for rocks made the gruesome discovery — the latest to be unveiled as water levels remain at historic lows, and conditions are expected to get worse in the coming weeks, AccuWeather experts say. A woman made a gruesome discovery along the dried-up banks of the Mississippi...
