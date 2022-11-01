ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Bowers, Christopher Smith lead Week 9's top performers list

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
During Week 9 action in the SEC, the featured game on CBS pit the Georgia Bulldogs against the Florida Gators in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Florida. While the game was close for a time, UGA ran away with it.

In the early window, we saw the final game of the Bryan Harsin era as the Auburn Tigers fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 41-27. That snapped a six-game skid in the series for the Hogs. On Monday, Harsin was fired after just 21 games on the Plains.

After a huge win for South Carolina in Week 8, they fell to unranked Missouri at home, 23-10. The blowout of the week featured the Tennessee Vols rolling past Kentucky, 44-6. In the night game, we saw Ole Miss hold off the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, 31-28.

This week we will see all 14 SEC teams in action. The biggest showdowns will feature the Vols coming to Athens to face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Death Valley to face off with LSU. Both games could determine the SEC Championship matchup.

With Week 10 on the horizon, our editorial team weighs in on the top performers in the SEC from last weekend’s action. Each editor voted on seven different categories.

The Voters:

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes (5)

Heupel’s offense kept rolling this week against Kentucky. The Vols won 44-6 in Knoxville.

Also receiving votes: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri (4)

Quarterback of the Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes (6)

Stats vs Kentucky

76% Comp | 245 Yards | 9.8 YPA | 3 TDs

Also receiving votes: Conner Weigman, Texas A&M (3)

Running Back of the Week

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss Rebels

Total Votes (6)

Stats vs Texas A&M

34 carries | 205 yards | 6.0 YPC | 1 TD | 151 Yards After Contact

Also receiving votes: Rocket Sanders, Arkansas (2)

Wide Receiver of the Week

Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Sports

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes (7)

Stats vs Kentucky

5 Receptions | 138 Yards | 27.6 YPR | 2 TDs

Also receiving votes: Brock Bowers, UGA (1), Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (1)

Offensive MVP of the Week

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Brock Bowers, Georgia Bulldogs

Total Votes (5)

Stats vs Florida

5 Receptions | 154 Yards | 30.8 YPR | 1 TD

Also receiving votes: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (3)

Defensive MVP of the Week

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Smith, Georgia Bulldogs

Total Votes (3)

Stats vs Florida:

6 tackles | 1 TFL | 1 Sack

Newcomer of the Week

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M Aggies

Total Votes (3)

63.6% Comp | 338 Yards | 7.7 YPA | 4 TDs

Also receiving votes: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (2)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

