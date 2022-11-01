Austin’s Awst Press, named with an old Welsh word for the dread month of August in this hot town, has published an anniversary post on its site each year since 2014. In anniversary post #7, from 2021, they noted drily that “small presses don’t necessarily have a reputation for their longevity, so we’re grateful to have made it this far.” Eight years in, editor Tatiana Ryckman, publisher Wendy M. Walker, and their small team have published a slate of 26 authors notable for diversity of form and genre as well as identity. Several more titles, all by women authors, are planned for release between now and August 2023, when we’ll hope to see the press celebrate anniversary #9.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO