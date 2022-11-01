ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Line-up: A dozen artists to see on the Austin Studio Tour

It’s always a conundrum finding an entry point to the Austin Studio Tour. We offer a starting point — a list of 12 accomplished artists, all women and female identified. In its 20th iteration, the free self-guided studio tour combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event presented across three weekends. And this year, the tour boasts more than 500 stops. Not only individual artist studios, but artisan markets, pop-up exhibitions and other events.
The Line-up: Nine exhibitions not to miss in November

In November, the Austin Studio Tour dominates a good deal of the bandwidth when it comes to seeing art around the city. Free and open to the public, the studio tour combines the former East and West Austin Studio Tours into one citywide event presented across three weekends. This year,...
Authors not to miss at the 2022 Texas Book Festival

In and around the State Capitol, with flags a-waving up and down Congress Avenue, the Texas Book Festival is roaring back in person this year. In a dazzling line-up of many famous personalities – literary and otherwise – it would be easy to miss some of the other stars at the fest.
Contemporary Austin fills top curatorial and programs positions

The Contemporary Austin announced today that it has filled two senior positions. Alex Klein has been named the museum’s head curator and director of curatorial affairs, and Danny Orendorff as its senior director of programs and engagement. Klein recently served as senior curator at the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute...
Contemporary Austin unveils Jenny Holzer mural on its downtown museum building

The Contemporary Austin has unveiled a new mural by American artist Jenny Holzer on the 7th Street side of the museum’s Jones Center building in downtown Austin. Reading IN A DREAM YOU SAW A WAY TO SURVIVE AND YOU WERE FULL OF JOY in large, red letters, the mural presents a text drawn from the artist’s series “Survival” (1983–85). It presented at part of the museum’s current exhibition of the same name, a show that features eight female artists working across a variety of mediums to explore the intersections of narrative, identity, and power.
Austin Film Festival bounces back after pandemic

After two years of pandemic-related complications, the Austin Film Festival and Conference is back in full force this year — and in person — with a strong lineup of features, documentaries and screenwriting events. The festival begins Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 3, with most screenings in downtown...
Austin humor writer Wendi Aarons isn’t afraid of middle school — or middle age

“I’m so embarrassed that I thought I was a failure at age 30,” Austin comedy writer Wendi Aarons told me over Zoom recently, recalling how she’d let go of her Hollywood writing dreams in her late 20s. What she didn’t realize then was just how much writing she’d do in the decades to come. Now in her 50s, Aarons is releasing her second book within four months.
Austin Film Festival adds ‘Glass Onion’ as closing night film

The Austin Film Festival added another big time movie to the 2022 lineup on Monday. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will be the closing night movie. “Glass Onion” stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson and is directed by Rian Johnson. It’s a followup to 2019’s popular “Knives Out,” featuring Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.
Seeking meaning or merely memory: ‘Is That All There Is?’

Austin’s Awst Press, named with an old Welsh word for the dread month of August in this hot town, has published an anniversary post on its site each year since 2014. In anniversary post #7, from 2021, they noted drily that “small presses don’t necessarily have a reputation for their longevity, so we’re grateful to have made it this far.” Eight years in, editor Tatiana Ryckman, publisher Wendy M. Walker, and their small team have published a slate of 26 authors notable for diversity of form and genre as well as identity. Several more titles, all by women authors, are planned for release between now and August 2023, when we’ll hope to see the press celebrate anniversary #9.
Austin Jewish Film Festival announces lineup

The Austin Jewish Film Festival has announced its lineup for the 20th anniversary event, with screenings taking place at the Dell Jewish Community Campus. The festival takes place from Nov. 3 to 13, with an online option Nov. 14-20. The opening night film will be “Exodus 91,” with director Micah...
Making space in the ballet repertoire for non-European cultures

With a life in ballet, dancer and choreographer Alexa Capareda has long found fascination with the narratives of story ballets. Most specifically, she finds fascinating how tales from around the world bear commonalities, from the animal characters that take on human qualities to the morals, lessons, and values such stories impart.
