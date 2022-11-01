ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parmer County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford. According to DPS, on Thursday at around 6:05 a.m., a semi driven by 52-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez was traveling south on US 385 towards the intersection with Walnut Road. A car...
HEREFORD, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WT student dead after train collision in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information regarding a Monday night train collision in Canyon that resulted in the death of one person. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched after 9:30 p.m. on Monday to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Officials reported that Joe […]
CANYON, TX
KOAT 7

Water main break forces shutdown of all water service in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. — The city of Portales is without water on Thursday after a water main break forced the city to shut down service. According to city officials, the water main break happened near Bryan Street on Wednesday night. Officials say the line that broke is a 24-inch water main.
PORTALES, NM
fox34.com

Clovis cracks down on abortion pills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Clovis wants to crack down on anyone who sends or receives abortion pills through the mail, despite abortion being legal in New Mexico. The city, however, is citing Federal Code 18 U.S.C. Section 1461-62 which states, “Federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion-related paraphernalia in interstate or foreign commerce, and all such acts are predicate offenses under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman killed in crash

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died from a crash on the east side of Curry County. According to the release, the crash happened today on Highway 60/84. The name of the airman will not be released until the next of kin...
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT requesting public input on highway improvements

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is looking for public input on a road project in eastern New Mexico. The department wants to take a deeper look at possible improvements along Highway 60 between Fort Sumner and Clovis. That could include upgrading the passing lanes, lighting and signals, and better drainage. There […]
FORT SUMNER, NM
NewsTalk 940 AM

Starbucks is Opening a New Store in Hereford

Just when I didn't think Hereford had enough caffeine, boy oh boy, it looks like they are going to be plenty caffeinated. A few weeks ago, I found out that Scooter's Coffee was moving into my hometown in the area of the old Long John Silver's Building (RIP). This will be a great thing. However, I just found out that a new Starbucks is moving into the Beef Capital of the World.
HEREFORD, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives

On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy