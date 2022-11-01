ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Hotels Can Leverage Their Loyalty Programs to Upsell, Entice and Create Long-Term Relationships with Guests During this Holiday Travel Season

By Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer, Givex
hospitalitytech.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitytech.com

Lazy Dog Restaurants Partners with CardFree to Provide Modern Payment Experience for Customers

CardFree Launches EMV Plus; New handheld EMV terminal joins CardFree’s Text-to-Pay™ and [email protected]™ solutions to create a consistent and streamlined experience for customers and operators. CardFree, the all-in-one platform empowering businesses to create customized order, pay, and loyalty solutions, today announced the launch of its EMV...

Comments / 0

Community Policy