Lazy Dog Restaurants Partners with CardFree to Provide Modern Payment Experience for Customers
CardFree Launches EMV Plus; New handheld EMV terminal joins CardFree’s Text-to-Pay™ and [email protected]™ solutions to create a consistent and streamlined experience for customers and operators. CardFree, the all-in-one platform empowering businesses to create customized order, pay, and loyalty solutions, today announced the launch of its EMV...
Operto Guest Technologies Acquires STAYmyway
STAYmyway is a mobile key platform currently working with Accor to power its Accor Key program. Operto Guest Technologies, a provider of smart device automation and SAAS-based software technologies for the global hotel, multi-family, vacation and short-term rental industries, today announces its acquisition of STAYmyway, a smart hospitality technology company based in Murcia, Spain.
Hospitality Tech Company Journey Secures $5.63M Investment to Transform Hotels with eCommerce
Product development and team growth priorities for the UK company. Hotel technology business Journey Hospitality has secured £5 million in growth capital investment. The funds, from private equity firm Averroes Capital, will enable Journey to deliver its vision to revolutionize ecommerce for the hospitality industry. This is the first...
How Blockchain Technology Will Disrupt Hotel and Event Bookings
What do you do if you have tickets to see your favorite football team and a conflict comes up that you can’t get out of? You can go to StubHub, SeatGeek, or any one of a number of marketplaces where you can buy or sell tickets. You may receive a higher or a lower price than you originally paid for the ticket, but you have the option of selling it, and chances are it will be purchased quickly.
United Robotics Group Enters the North American Market with the Launch of Plato, the first CobiotX cobiot
United Robotics Group, with global offices in Bochum, Germany and Paris, France opens its North American subsidiary based in Los Angeles, California, and simultaneously launches the future of human-robot collaboration with CobiotX. CobiotX robotic solutions not only introduce a new era of robotics, but altogether bring an innovative approach to...
CASE STUDY: New York Marriott Marquis Brings the Excitement of Times Square Inside with Two LG DVLED Displays
Renovated atrium walkway with stunning digital displays at each end adds a new marketing opportunity and offers a variety of content options including live TV and digital artwork. As one of the world’s busiest tourist destinations, New York City’s Times Square has long captured the imaginations of travelers with its...
