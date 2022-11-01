What do you do if you have tickets to see your favorite football team and a conflict comes up that you can’t get out of? You can go to StubHub, SeatGeek, or any one of a number of marketplaces where you can buy or sell tickets. You may receive a higher or a lower price than you originally paid for the ticket, but you have the option of selling it, and chances are it will be purchased quickly.

13 HOURS AGO