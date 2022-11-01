Read full article on original website
Vehicular manslaughter charges filed in deadly SF Sunset District pedestrian collision
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hayward man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts in an Oct. 24 accident that claimed the life of a female pedestrian and sent a second to the hospital with major injuries. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the felony charges against Robert Green on Thursday in the death of 66-year-old Huansu He.On October 24, police arrested Green at the scene of the crash at 24th Avenue and Santiago in San Francisco's Sunset District. He and another woman were struck shortly after 10:50 a.m.He, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead...
3 arrested after grab-and-run leads to $7K in merchandise
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Over $7,000 in merchandise was recovered in the Target shopping center parking lot last night by Pleasant Hill police after a grab-and-run theft, police stated. Two officers were in the parking lot already because of a large number of grab-and-run thefts when they saw one in progress. “After a brief […]
Loaded handgun found under pumpkin after Santa Clara sideshow shooting: City
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A loaded handgun was found under a pumpkin at a sideshow in Santa Clara over the weekend, the city announced in a press release Thursday. Public Safety dispatchers received 911 calls about an illegal sideshow at the intersection of De La Cruz Boulevard and Laurelwood Road, the city stated. “Patrol […]
KTVU FOX 2
Crackdown at SF Safeway following shooting of security guard
SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. DeOndre Walker, the guard, was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. when he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested but Walker said he doesn't feel safe working at that store.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
21 people arrested in $545 million catalytic converter theft scheme
Twenty-one people were arrested and or charged in connection to a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters across the nation, according to a press release the United States Department of Justice.
Suspect arrested for Berkeley catalytic converter thefts, shooting at witness
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters and shooting at a witness on Oct. 6, the Berkeley Police Department (BPD) announced Wednesday. The man was arrested weeks after the crime, following a police identification that identified him as the suspect. According to BPD, two suspects stole a catalytic converter […]
Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita jail
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last week, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon on […]
Over 250 pounds of cannabis seized in Fairfield pot bust
Police have recovered 216 marijuana plants and over 250 pounds of processed marijuana from an illegal grow site at a residence in Fairfield, according to a statement from Fairfield Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Safeway security guard shot trying to stop alleged shoplifter
SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. The guard was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. while he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested. San...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in SJ Hit-and-Run That Injured Grandmother, Child
Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman suspected in a hit-and-run collision that injured an elderly woman and a toddler last week in San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood. The grandmother was pushing a 3-year-old child in a stroller in a marked crosswalk about 5:40 p.m. Oct. 25, when they were hit by a car on Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane, according to San Jose police.
Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Gunfire strikes police car in Oakland Tuesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department patrol car was hit by a gunshot Tuesday and the department is investigating, it has confirmed to KRON4 in a statement. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to an OPD spokesperson. The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 shortly before 3:45 p.m., the spokesperson said. The […]
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
5 Novato teens arrested for attempted murder
Three 13-year-old students were among five teenagers arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges for an attack at Lynwood School that left a boy in critical condition.
Suspect identified in ‘random’ deadly attack at 7-11: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 77-year-old man was killed in an attack at a San Francisco store on Tuesday morning, San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said on Twitter. Initial reports from SFPD had misstated the man’s age. However, a statement the department provided on Wednesday clarified the victim’s age as 77 […]
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
Suspect arrested for string of liquor store armed robberies in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department a suspect who allegedly confessed to three liquor store robberies in October. In each instance, the suspect displayed a firearm before demanding money from a store employee. OPD said the first robbery happened near 23rd Avenue and East 27th Street on Oct. 20. At about 7:30 p.m., […]
Drugs and firearms seized in Fremont traffic stop
(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states. Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity […]
