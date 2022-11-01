ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colma, CA

CBS San Francisco

Vehicular manslaughter charges filed in deadly SF Sunset District pedestrian collision

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hayward man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts in an Oct. 24 accident that claimed the life of a female pedestrian and sent a second to the hospital with major injuries. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the felony charges against Robert Green on Thursday in the death of 66-year-old Huansu He.On October 24, police arrested Green at the scene of the crash at 24th Avenue and Santiago in San Francisco's Sunset District.  He and another woman were struck shortly after 10:50 a.m.He, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested after grab-and-run leads to $7K in merchandise

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Over $7,000 in merchandise was recovered in the Target shopping center parking lot last night by Pleasant Hill police after a grab-and-run theft, police stated. Two officers were in the parking lot already because of a large number of grab-and-run thefts when they saw one in progress. “After a brief […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crackdown at SF Safeway following shooting of security guard

SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. DeOndre Walker, the guard, was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. when he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested but Walker said he doesn't feel safe working at that store.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
PACIFICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in SJ Hit-and-Run That Injured Grandmother, Child

Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman suspected in a hit-and-run collision that injured an elderly woman and a toddler last week in San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood. The grandmother was pushing a 3-year-old child in a stroller in a marked crosswalk about 5:40 p.m. Oct. 25, when they were hit by a car on Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane, according to San Jose police.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries.   One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Gunfire strikes police car in Oakland Tuesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department patrol car was hit by a gunshot Tuesday and the department is investigating, it has confirmed to KRON4 in a statement. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to an OPD spokesperson. The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 shortly before 3:45 p.m., the spokesperson said. The […]
OAKLAND, CA
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect identified in ‘random’ deadly attack at 7-11: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 77-year-old man was killed in an attack at a San Francisco store on Tuesday morning, San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said on Twitter. Initial reports from SFPD had misstated the man’s age. However, a statement the department provided on Wednesday clarified the victim’s age as 77 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Drugs and firearms seized in Fremont traffic stop

(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states. Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity […]
FREMONT, CA

