Lazy Dog Restaurants Partners with CardFree to Provide Modern Payment Experience for Customers

CardFree Launches EMV Plus; New handheld EMV terminal joins CardFree’s Text-to-Pay™ and [email protected]™ solutions to create a consistent and streamlined experience for customers and operators. CardFree, the all-in-one platform empowering businesses to create customized order, pay, and loyalty solutions, today announced the launch of its EMV...
Hospitality Tech Company Journey Secures $5.63M Investment to Transform Hotels with eCommerce

Product development and team growth priorities for the UK company. Hotel technology business Journey Hospitality has secured £5 million in growth capital investment. The funds, from private equity firm Averroes Capital, will enable Journey to deliver its vision to revolutionize ecommerce for the hospitality industry. This is the first...
How Blockchain Technology Will Disrupt Hotel and Event Bookings

What do you do if you have tickets to see your favorite football team and a conflict comes up that you can’t get out of? You can go to StubHub, SeatGeek, or any one of a number of marketplaces where you can buy or sell tickets. You may receive a higher or a lower price than you originally paid for the ticket, but you have the option of selling it, and chances are it will be purchased quickly.
Demand or Decline: Business Travel Contracting in Uncertain Times

In the hospitality industry, we are seeing divergent opinions from experts on what the future holds for business travel. Some projections offer great news, both about the current state of the industry and what the coming years will hold:. According to Knowland’s Q3 U.S. and Top 25 Markets Meetings Recovery...

