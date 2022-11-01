Read full article on original website
Lazy Dog Restaurants Partners with CardFree to Provide Modern Payment Experience for Customers
CardFree Launches EMV Plus; New handheld EMV terminal joins CardFree’s Text-to-Pay™ and [email protected]™ solutions to create a consistent and streamlined experience for customers and operators. CardFree, the all-in-one platform empowering businesses to create customized order, pay, and loyalty solutions, today announced the launch of its EMV...
Hospitality Tech Company Journey Secures $5.63M Investment to Transform Hotels with eCommerce
Product development and team growth priorities for the UK company. Hotel technology business Journey Hospitality has secured £5 million in growth capital investment. The funds, from private equity firm Averroes Capital, will enable Journey to deliver its vision to revolutionize ecommerce for the hospitality industry. This is the first...
Operto Guest Technologies Acquires STAYmyway
STAYmyway is a mobile key platform currently working with Accor to power its Accor Key program. Operto Guest Technologies, a provider of smart device automation and SAAS-based software technologies for the global hotel, multi-family, vacation and short-term rental industries, today announces its acquisition of STAYmyway, a smart hospitality technology company based in Murcia, Spain.
Great Wolf Resorts Names John Murphy as Chief Executive Officer
Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. announced today that John Murphy, (“Murph”), will serve as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, taking over for Murray Hennessy who is retiring, but will continue to serve as an advisor to the company. Murphy is a seasoned hospitality executive with more than 30 years of hospitality leadership experience.
How Blockchain Technology Will Disrupt Hotel and Event Bookings
What do you do if you have tickets to see your favorite football team and a conflict comes up that you can’t get out of? You can go to StubHub, SeatGeek, or any one of a number of marketplaces where you can buy or sell tickets. You may receive a higher or a lower price than you originally paid for the ticket, but you have the option of selling it, and chances are it will be purchased quickly.
