F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
SkySports
Mercedes admit 'wrong decision' in Mexico City GP strategy but insist they were 'aggressive' vs Red Bull
The Silver Arrows looked well set to challenge Red Bull for their first victory of the season in Mexico - with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton starting second and third on the grid behind Verstappen - but the world champion went on to ease to a 15-second victory ahead of Hamilton.
KTNV
Formula 1 drops driver lineup for Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A few of the biggest names in Formula 1 will be in Las Vegas this weekend to hype up fans for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix. F1 just announced its lineup of drivers for the official Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on Saturday, Nov. 5. They include Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, George Russell, and Alex Albon.
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen reaches new level of F1 dominance as Red Bull oust Mercedes in Mexico
If you took away that, along with the 55,000-seat stadium area and dramatic podium, we have to concede that the racing has not been especially good at this track of late. In fact, the top three finishers of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez were identical to last year with very similar and unexciting gaps. To further underline that, Ferrari were once again a distant fifth and sixth, albeit with Sainz ahead of Leclerc this time.
F1 fans go wild for Aussie star Daniel Ricciardo's cheeky hand gesture to rival just before overtaking him during amazing run to finish seventh at the Mexican Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has delighted Formula One fans by proving he's got his swagger back with a cheeky gesture as he staged a series of stunning overtakes at the Mexico Grand Prix. The Honey Badger showed vintage form at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to surge from as far back as 13th...
Max Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
Martin Brundle has backed colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bullboycotted Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was unhappy after pit-lane reporter Kravitz claimed in his Notebook show the previous week that Lewis Hamilton had been “robbed” of an eighth world title after the controversial finish to last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutchman, who claimed his first World Championship with a final-lap overtake on Hamilton after safety car and lapped car chaos, stated that Sky’s coverage had been “disrespectful”, resulting in the double world champion and team principal Christian Horner refusing to speak to Sky pundits...
racer.com
OPINION: Red Bull bites back
It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
racer.com
Aston Martin signs Vandoorne as test and reserve driver
Aston Martin has signed Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne as a test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, opening up vacancies at Mercedes. Vandoorne raced for McLaren in 2017 and 2018 before joining Mercedes as a reserve while racing for its Formula E team. Vandoorne won this year’s title but will move to DS Penske for 2022/23, and at the same time has a new Formula 1 team who can call on him as a reserve if required as he joins Felipe Drugovich as Aston Martin back-ups.
golfmagic.com
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
racer.com
Newman/Haas auction totals over $6m in sales
Last weekend’s RM Sotheby’s Newman/Haas Racing auction of 44 cars and 33 lots of memorabilia owned by the Haas family generated $6,096,800.00 in sales. Topping the list was the 1993 Lola T93/00-Ford/Cosworth driven by 1992 Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell on the way to earning the 1993 CART IndyCar Series title for NHR. Purchased by McLaren Racing CEO and avid vintage racer Zak Brown, chassis No. HU5 went for $995,000, which adds to his growing collection of Newman/Haas Indy cars from the 1980s and 1990s.
Legendary Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff thinks that remote work is actually going to be key to future success
The "Drive to Survive" star wants to leave more engineers back at its U.K. base on race days.
Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake and Serena Williams lead A-list investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports
The star-studded combination of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy aren’t the only big names involved in TMRW Sports. The pair are founders of the new company – pronounced “tomorrow sports” – that will focus on “building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.”
SkySports
Formula 1's battle for final 2023 seat: Haas set to choose between Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg
All nine other teams - providing Logan Sargeant gets enough super license points to join Williams - have finalised their driver line-ups for next year and so all eyes are on Haas, with Schumacher no longer the certainty he once seemed to seal another chance alongside Kevin Magnussen. Schumacher, the...
Row over Max Verstappen’s F1 ‘cost cap championship’ rumbles on
Formula One’s budget cap was intended to draw financial lines in the sand. With the furore of its breach by Red Bull still echoing, it appears to have instead become a rallying call to form battle lines in what is an increasingly combative and toxic atmosphere bemoaned by many within the sport.
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
SkySports
DP World Tour players given pay guarantee in response to LIV Golf threat
A new Earnings Assurance Programme will see exempt players receive the money if they play a minimum of 15 events. The PGA Tour announced a similar programme in August with rookies guaranteed 500,000 dollars (£445,000). Last place in each of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf events this season was worth...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo's substitute strop shows football needs to change its relationship with this important role
Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to life among the substitutes has put the role back in the spotlight. But it has done so at a time when the impact and the importance of the Premier League substitute has never been more apparent. Ronaldo was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea...
More U.S. Companies Want A Piece of Formula 1
Formula 1 is becoming more integrated into U.S. culture — and American brands are buying in. There were 161 deals between U.S. companies and F1 teams in 2022, a 21.1% year-over-year increase and a 66% rise from 2020, per Sport Business. Oracle became a title sponsor to the Red...
SkySports
Andy Murray says he will have to push himself harder in training following a disappointing Paris Masters exit
Andy Murray admits he has to do "exceptional things" to still compete on the ATP Tour with cramp and a dip in form ending the season on a sombre note for the former world No 1. The Scot was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris...
SkySports
Celtic: Giorgos Giakoumakis & Liel Abada in talks over new contracts at Scottish Premiership champions
Celtic are in talks with attacking duo Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis over improved contracts. The Scottish Premiership leaders are keen to reward the pair for their fine form this season, with 16 goals and two assists already between them. Both are under contract until 2026 but discussions are ongoing...
