Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
freightwaves.com
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide
XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
freightwaves.com
Uber Freight’s EBITDA barely positive in Q3
Quarter-to-quarter comparisons on the financial performance of digital brokerage Uber Freight are limited in their value now, as the review would be looking at Uber Freight before it acquired Transplace and Uber Freight after the deal was closed just about a year ago. But sequential comparisons are significant. And by...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Says Fed Pivot Could Change Tide for Stocks; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buys’ to Consider
The Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting today, and is widely expected to announced a fourth consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike. The Fed’s likely move, of course, is in response to continued high inflation – but additional context is necessary. Recent earnings reports, especially among the tech giants, have been dismal (Apple was the exception), and the housing markets and consumer savings rates are down; all of this feeds into recession fears, which higher rates will only exacerbate.
invezz.com
How to play AMD shares after a weak Q3?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc reports its financial results for Q3. Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon discussed the earnings report on CNBC. AMD shares are currently down 60% versus the start of the year. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is trading up after the bell even though it disappointed both in terms...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, Google, Proshares UltraPro QQQ: Cybertruck, Earnings And Other Buzz Pull Retail Investors
Major Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday as investors and traders braced for policy moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Better-than-expected jobs data also means the central bank has more leeway to carry on with its aggressive policy. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 437,000 to 10.7 million on the last day of September, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
invezz.com
Toronto Stock Exchange halts trading after technical issue
Toronto Stock Exchange stopped all trading after a connection issue at 10:00 am. According to a notice from the exchange operator, the technical hitch involved the TSX order entry. TMX Group said the markets would reopen at about 11:10 am EDT. The Toronto Stock Exchange halted all trading in the...
invezz.com
Wyndham is seeing ‘strong demand’ despite fears of a recession
Wyndham CEO says holiday travel bookings are keeping incredibly strong. The hotel chain named its 24th brand ECHO Suites Extended Stay on Tuesday. Wyndham stock is still down more than 15% versus the start of the year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) is seeing tremendous demand from consumers...
invezz.com
Roku shares punished on weak guidance: buy the dip?
Roku reports a better-than-expected Q3 but disappoints on guidance. D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte reacts to the earnings report. Roku shares tanked about 20% on the news in after-hours trading. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) crashed to its lowest stock price since early 2019 in extended trading on Wednesday as investors...
invezz.com
Where to buy Mask Network coin: how far can it rise after Elon Musk Twitter deal?
Mask Network price has gained 413% over the past 14 days. At press time, MASK was trading at $5.66. MASK price is rallying following Elon MUSK’s Twitter deal. The price of MASK, the native token of Mask Network, is skyrocketing. It has hit a daily high of $5.84 and it had surged by more than 50% in the past 24 hours at press time.
invezz.com
Ford shares up despite a 10% hit to U.S. sales in October
Ford says its U.S. sales were down 10% (year-on-year) in October. Its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck still had a record month. Ford shares are now up nearly 20% versus just a month ago. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) says its U.S. sales were down 10% (year-on-year) in October as...
invezz.com
Tupperware stock crashed 45% this morning: this is why
Tupperware raised doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The kitchen and household products company reported a disappointing Q3. Tupperware stock crashed as much as 45% on the news this morning. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) crashed about 45% this morning after the kitchen and household products...
tipranks.com
Cognizant Tanks on Dismal Q3; Major Downgrades
Shares of professional services company Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) are nosediving today after an unimpressive third-quarter showing and major analyst downgrades. The IT major’s revenue increased by 2.5% year-over-year to $4.86 billion but missed the cut by $140 million. EPS at $1.17, on the other hand, came in ahead of expectations by $0.01. Additionally, the company increased its stock buyback program by $2 billion.
invezz.com
Nancy Prial makes the bull case for the small-cap stocks
Nancy Prial recommends owning domestically-oriented small-cap stocks. Small-caps are currently trading at valuations similar to over 20 years ago. Prial is convinced small-cap stocks are a good pick for a "hard landing". Small-caps have outperformed the large-cap stocks in recent weeks and that is likely to continue in the months...
parktelegraph.com
Momentum Is Strong For PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$1.05, or -3.17%, to $32.05. The PENN Entertainment Inc. has recorded 43,353 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed PENN Entertainment to Pursue Four New Growth Projects, Including the Land-based Relocations of Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet (Illinois) and New Hotels at Hollywood Casino Columbus (Ohio) and the M Resort (Nevada).
