Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash

The Chattooga High stadium filled up Monday night for a remembrance and prayer service honoring the four killed and one injured in a Sunday car wreck near Lyerly. Lookout Mountain FCA

Within hours of the early Sunday crash, the head basketball coach at Chattooga High shared a post. CHS head basketball coach Jared Groce wrote about three teens who were gone way too soon.

Tuesday was the first day back on campus following the single-car wreck that claimed 15-year-old Xavier Gray, 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown. Also killed was Otis James Tennard Jr., 54, while a fifth passenger remains under treatment at Atrium Health Floyd.

“We had gotten to know Zay really well over the last couple of years and grown to love him and his big personality,” the post read. “We’ve known for a long time that Zay was going to be a lot of fun in high school, ever since we used to watch him sing and dance during warm-ups for his own basketball games when he was playing 12 and under basketball as a 10-year-old. Zay showed a lot of growth as a basketball player and matured a great deal as a person over the last couple of years... While we will all miss Zay on the basketball court, we will miss all of his singing, dancing and unmatched passion even more.”

“Duke just transferred to Chattooga this year from Cass. Our first encounter with him was at Ingle’s in Summerville a couple of months ago. Duke was carrying his little sister (a former LMES student of Rachel’s) around the store on his back... He made a great impression on us as he was being such a good big brother. We were really looking forward to getting to know Duke this season.”

“Drae came out to basketball workouts this summer and was another very nice young man. He hadn’t played basketball in middle school but he was going to give basketball a try this year as a freshman. He had great work ethic and a great attitude in the practices he attended.”

Groce concluded his post with a plea, “please continue to pray for these young men’s families as well as their teammates, friends, teachers, coaches and community. They will forever be missed.”

The victims were remembered at a prayer service Monday night at the Chattooga High stadium, a tribute organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Lookout Mountain chapter.

While others were going door-to-door on Halloween, hundreds were huddled together to remember their young friends.

Supporting them Monday night and since the tragedy itself are other high schools across Northwest Georgia. Some have posted the ribbon with the CHS mascot; others have left images or just words of support, of prayer and with hopes of comfort for the students, families and staff.

The communities and work places of Chattooga County are wearing red and black clothing — the school colors — as they stand in support.

Memorial services for Zantavian D. Brown are set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at noon at Christ Temple RPC, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. NE in Rome. F.K. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A celebration of life for Xaviar Gray and for TyDraevius Antwaun “Drae” Dozier will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 7, at North Summerville Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Bishop, Rev. LeBron Long and Coach Jared Groce officiating. Mason Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Dozier was born July 18, 2008, in Rome, son of Desirae Rogers and Dylan Chaney, and biological father Terrance Dozier. He was an A-B honor roll student at Chattooga High School where he played J.V. and Varsity Football. His brother, Zantavian Brown, passed away in the accident as well.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Desirae Rogers and Dylan Chaney; father, Terrance Dozier; sisters, Essynce Stallings, Avva DeBerry, Serenity King, L’niya Baldwin, Aaliyah Alley, Asia Dozier; brothers, Adrian Bullard Zaylan Chaney, Sam Mobbs, Tre Lester, T’Kius Lowe, and Terrance Dozier, Jr.; grandparents, Charles Rogers, Tammie Gentry, Mark London, Kathy London, and Joey Chaney; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Interment will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Will Mitchell, Aiden Fletcher, Quarry Gibson, Korei Shaver, Nick Hester, and Dan Meyer. Honorary pallbearers will be his teammates of the Chattooga High School Football Team.

Mr. Dozier will be in state at North Summerville Baptist Church and the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday.