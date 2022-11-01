Read full article on original website
Should I buy PayPal shares after the Q3 results?
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported solid third-quarter results this Thursday, but the company’s management once again lowered expectations for coming quarters. PayPal reported solid third-quarter results this Thursday; total revenue has increased by 10.8% Y/Y to $6.85 billion, slightly above expectations, while the earnings per share were $1.08 (beats by $0.12).
What made DraftKings stock tank 25% on Friday?
DraftKings Inc issued encouraging guidance for the future on Friday. Its number of monthly unique players came in short of estimates in Q3. DraftKings stock is now down roughly 65% versus the start of the year. DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter on Friday...
Two stocks that are ‘immune’ to what the Fed does
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says "pausing" is not an option just yet. Andersen makes a bull case for Caesars and Shockwave Medical. He's convinced both of these stocks are insulated from the Fed. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it somewhat clear this week that “pausing” was not an option just...
Should you buy Starbucks shares after record revenue in Q4?
Starbucks Corp says its revenue climbed to a record high in Q4. BofA's Sara Senatore sees upside in Starbucks shares to $109. Shares of the coffee chain are down more than 20% for the year. Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) are trading fairly up this morning after the coffee...
Relentless Zymeworks stock eyes a breakout from channel. Buyers should keep watch
Zymeworks has been trading within narrow ranges. The stock is eyeing a potential breakout if 3rd quarter earnings surpass estimates. Investors should buy on a breakout. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) could be one of the best biotech stocks to buy in November. The stock, which has crashed by 55.71% year-to-date, trades within narrow ranges, but the upside potential is growing. A brief technical outlook shows that ZYME has been within the same zone it was trading in since April 2022. In fact, all the losses in the year happened before April, and the stock has remained stable since then.
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after the October jobs report
Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced on Friday after a mixed jobs report that had lifted hopes of the Federal Reserve shifting to smaller interest rate hikes in the upcoming meetings. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, which surpassed economists’ estimate of 198,000 for the same month.
