Zymeworks has been trading within narrow ranges. The stock is eyeing a potential breakout if 3rd quarter earnings surpass estimates. Investors should buy on a breakout. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) could be one of the best biotech stocks to buy in November. The stock, which has crashed by 55.71% year-to-date, trades within narrow ranges, but the upside potential is growing. A brief technical outlook shows that ZYME has been within the same zone it was trading in since April 2022. In fact, all the losses in the year happened before April, and the stock has remained stable since then.

2 DAYS AGO