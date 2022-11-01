Read full article on original website
CNBC
Hong Kong's stock market halts trade when a typhoon warning is issued – the CEO says that may change
Hong Kong authorities are looking into reviewing its guidelines for halting trade after a typhoon signal. The bourse suspended trade after the H.K. Observatory issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8. Aguzin said new listing regimes for specialized technology firms will be formalized and announced "hopefully not too far...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock
Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
invezz.com
Wyndham is seeing ‘strong demand’ despite fears of a recession
Wyndham CEO says holiday travel bookings are keeping incredibly strong. The hotel chain named its 24th brand ECHO Suites Extended Stay on Tuesday. Wyndham stock is still down more than 15% versus the start of the year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) is seeing tremendous demand from consumers...
invezz.com
Is Bitcoin price finally decoupling from US stocks?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) remains lodged near $20,000, a price level it has traded at or around for most of the past several months. But is the cryptocurrency showing signs of finally decoupling from US stocks?. HC Wainwright, a leading investment banking provider and equity research firm, notes that trading patterns suggest...
invezz.com
Nancy Prial makes the bull case for the small-cap stocks
Nancy Prial recommends owning domestically-oriented small-cap stocks. Small-caps are currently trading at valuations similar to over 20 years ago. Prial is convinced small-cap stocks are a good pick for a "hard landing". Small-caps have outperformed the large-cap stocks in recent weeks and that is likely to continue in the months...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
invezz.com
Hong Kong’s crypto plans could be a ‘test center’ opportunity for China, PCG’s Li says
Hong Kong remains a top financial hub for capital, Pacific Century Group’s Richard Li told Bloomberg. Hong Kong ranks 4th among leading global financial centers, behind New York, London and Singapore. Li says Hong Kong's crypto plans has the potential to see it become a ‘test center’ for China’s...
invezz.com
Should you buy NXP Semiconductors stock after its Q3 report?
NXP Semiconductors reports a strong Q3 but disappoints on future guidance. Jim Lebenthal discussed the earnings report on CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime. NXP Semiconductors stock is currently down more than 35% for the year. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter late on Monday....
invezz.com
What is Robinhood’s price outlook after the quarter results?
Robinhood stock rose nearly 6% after reporting a lower loss in the third quarter. The stock has maintained an uptrend for the last 4-months. HOOD could continue to find higher levels but macro issues are a concern. Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) reported third-quarter earnings on November 2 amid mixed expectations....
invezz.com
USD strength saving foreign stock investors
This has shielded foreign investors from losses, with USD strength masking S&P 500 decline. Red numbers. Red numbers, everywhere you look. That is the story of 2022. Unless, of course, you are talking about the US dollar. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz...
invezz.com
Singapore will be a crypto hub but not for speculative trading, MAS says
Singapore's MAS says the city-state's goal is to become a global blockchain and crypto hub. However, the central bank is against the idea of making the country a hub for speculative crypto trading. Rival Hong Kong has this week revealed plans to develop a framework for crypto retail trading. Singapore...
invezz.com
Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side
Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
invezz.com
Needham dubs Uber shares its top pick despite a big Q3 loss
Uber Technologies Inc reports a significant loss for its fiscal third quarter. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan still recommends buying Uber shares. The stock is currently down close to 35% versus the start of the year 2022. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), on Tuesday, reported to have ended its fiscal third...
invezz.com
Roku shares punished on weak guidance: buy the dip?
Roku reports a better-than-expected Q3 but disappoints on guidance. D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte reacts to the earnings report. Roku shares tanked about 20% on the news in after-hours trading. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) crashed to its lowest stock price since early 2019 in extended trading on Wednesday as investors...
invezz.com
IMX price forecast after GameStop NFT marketplace goes live
In the last 24 hours, the trading volume of IMX jumped by 10%. However, within the last week, IMX experienced a price change of 24%. The GameStop NFT marketplace launch might take this growth even further. GameStop launched their non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, which is now officially live and running...
astaga.com
Why you need caution trading Bitcoin (BTC/USD) this week
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $20,390, a transparent worth decline since topping $21,000 late final month. There isn’t a doubt that BTC stays resilient towards a much less reassuring macro outlook. The cryptocurrency has strongly defended the $19,500, which has grow to be a vital psychological stage. Consequently, BTC’s technical outlook stays bullish so long as this stage is maintained. However traders could must train warning this week.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Earnings: Analysts Seek Details on New Revenue Streams
Industry watchers are looking for an update on traction of company’s derivatives and staking offerings as transaction volumes decrease. After three quarters of disappointing earnings in 2022 for Coinbase, analysts are parsing how well the crypto exchange has diversified its business lines away from trading spreads. The Street, industry...
invezz.com
This medical devices stock opened 50% up on Tuesday: here’s why
ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ: ABMD) opened about 50% up on Tuesday after Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said it will buy the heart pump maker for $16.6 billion. ABIOMED stock shot up in line with the proposed premium. J&J is willing to pay $380 a share for the medical devices company...
