Award celebrates support of African American students in Northeast Ohio. “Tri-C believes that diversity serves to enrich not just the College, but society as a whole,” said JaNice Marshall, vice president of Access and Community Connections at Tri-C. “Tri-C and the Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter share a common goal, which is to ensure quality education and sustainable-wage employment in our community, so it is exciting to receive this recognition for the College’s commitment.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO