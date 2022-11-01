ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

College Leaders Collaborate Around Recruiting and Retention Strategies

Michael Baston, Angela Johnson share ideas for re-enrolling students. Two Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) leaders were at the forefront of a national discussion on the importance of public colleges as educational and economic ladders for low-income or first-generation students and working adults. Tri-C President Michael Baston and Vice President...
Tri-C To Receive Delta Alpha Lambda Humanitarian Achievement Award

Award celebrates support of African American students in Northeast Ohio. “Tri-C believes that diversity serves to enrich not just the College, but society as a whole,” said JaNice Marshall, vice president of Access and Community Connections at Tri-C. “Tri-C and the Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter share a common goal, which is to ensure quality education and sustainable-wage employment in our community, so it is exciting to receive this recognition for the College’s commitment.”
Gallery East Exhibit Explores Cleveland Printmaking

Public exhibit runs from Nov. 17 to Feb. 7 at Eastern Campus. An upcoming public exhibition will focus on the community aspect of printmaking Nov. 17-Feb. 7 at the Eastern Campus of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®). Cleveland Prints will celebrate the vibrant printmaking scene in Cleveland, showcasing professional and...
