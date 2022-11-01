Read full article on original website
Burning Restrictions in Effect for Most of Minnesota
Open burning restrictions are now in place across almost all of Minnesota. Due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in many counties, including; Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Mower and Nicollet.
October 2022 Ranked as One of Iowa’s 20 Driest
October wrapped up as one of Iowa’s 20 driest Octobers in 150 years of record keeping. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the northwest and central regions of the state were as much as two and a half inches below normal for rainfall for the month. Glisan see the state...
