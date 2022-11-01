ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5

Fresh off WNBA title, Becky Hammon to join ESPN as NBA studio analyst

SAN ANTONIO — It's been quite the productive summer for former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon. She was hired as the new Las Vegas Aces head coach, led the team to the best record in the WNBA last season, was named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and would end her first year coaching as a WNBA champion.
Study shows how much it costs to attend Spurs home games

SAN ANTONIO — Attending San Antonio Spurs games at the AT&T Center can be fun and exciting. The dunks, the fans cheering loudly, and the total experience makes for a great night out but it comes with a price. There's food, team merchandise, beverages, parking, and more. So exactly...
Raptors 143, Spurs 100: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs saw their two-game win streak snapped after losing to the Toronto Raptors, 143-100. This was the Spurs' worst loss at home in team history. Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Malakai Branham added 13 points...
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Raptors

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (5-2) will look to get their third-straight win tonight as they will host the Toronto Raptors (4-3) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a...
