SAN ANTONIO — It's been quite the productive summer for former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon. She was hired as the new Las Vegas Aces head coach, led the team to the best record in the WNBA last season, was named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and would end her first year coaching as a WNBA champion.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO