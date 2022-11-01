Read full article on original website
Related
"I Don't Want To Go": 17 Lines Of TV And Movie Dialogue That Always Make People Emotional
"This breaks my heart enough that my cat will come from the other room to make sure I'm okay."
TechRadar
The Sandman season 2 is no longer a dream for Netflix fans
It's time for fans of The Sandman to stop dreaming – Netflix has officially renewed its TV adaptation of the hit comic series for a second season. After months of deliberation, Netflix has given Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, and company the go-ahead to make another season of The Sandman. The announcement was made on Twitter on November 2, just hours after a now-deleted tweet from DC Comics all-but-confirmed that the fantasy Netflix series would be returning to our screens (and our dreams).
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 4)
To say it's been a big old week in the world of streaming services is something of an understatement. Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier went live in the US, UK and Australia. The Last of Us TV show finally got a release date. Oh, and Warner Bros. Discovery bosses hinted at worrisome new plans to hike the price of HBO Max in 2023.
TechRadar
There won't be a Westworld season 5 as HBO cancels the show
It's the end of the line for Westworld: the fourth season of the show that aired earlier this year will be the last one, with HBO announcing that the series has been canceled ahead of an expected fifth and final season. The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in...
TechRadar
Netflix Basic with Ads sounds like a great deal except for this one thing
Netflix Basic with Ads is a good deal. It’s probably the right deal at the right time. Every time I drive by a gas station, which seems to raise the prices in the time it takes me to go someplace and then drive home, leads me to believe we need these cost-cutting measures. Put another way, the Cost-of-Living Crisis isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
TechRadar
How to watch My Policeman online: stream the romantic drama Harry Styles movie
Chart-topping musician and global superstar Harry Styles is attempting to take the movie world by storm, making his second appearance in a lead role in just as many months in My Policeman. The Amazon Original movie finds Styles playing a closeted copper navigating a fraught love triangle in 1950s Brighton, and the passion, betrayal and prejudice that follows. This R-rated drama is available to stream now exclusively on Amazon Prime, meaning it's free to watch to Amazon Prime members. You can watch My Policeman online for FREE with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
HBO Max fails to make good use of House of the Dragon's soaring popularity
It seems that you need more than dragons to entice audiences to your streaming service. Well, HBO Max does, anyway. During its Q3 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) revealed that streaming subscriptions were on the rise across all three of its home entertainment platforms. For those unaware, that trio comprises HBO Max, HBO, and Discovery Plus, with the triumvirate's global subscriber base totalling 94.9 million paying customers.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
TechRadar
Doogee S89 Pro review
You will either love or hate the styling, but the basic phone technology here is solid. Plenty of RAM, storage and battery capacity advantages are offset by a questionable GPU and the sheer bulk of this construct. Not the most elegant phone Doogee has ever made. Two-minute review. Doogee has...
TechRadar
World Cup TV deals 2022: today's best sales on sporty screens
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is upon us, and that means it's time to start looking for World Cup TV deals – so you have a screen capable of showing off the action in all the soccer games to come. This year's World Cup is hosted in Qatar and...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday iPad deals 2022: our expert predictions
Cyber Monday can be a good time to buy an iPad, and it's reasonable to assume we might see some good Cyber Monday iPad deals this year - even though last year's discounts were fairly underwhelming. After all, Apple launched four new tablets in 2022, which means there's a strong chance retailers will slash the prices of older models when they release their Cyber Monday deals at the end of November.
Comments / 0