Chart-topping musician and global superstar Harry Styles is attempting to take the movie world by storm, making his second appearance in a lead role in just as many months in My Policeman. The Amazon Original movie finds Styles playing a closeted copper navigating a fraught love triangle in 1950s Brighton, and the passion, betrayal and prejudice that follows. This R-rated drama is available to stream now exclusively on Amazon Prime, meaning it's free to watch to Amazon Prime members. You can watch My Policeman online for FREE with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

2 DAYS AGO