AAA Reporting Minnesota Seeing Lower Gas Prices This Week, Iowa Higher Prices
Heading into the first weekend in November, AAA reports that gasoline prices in Minnesota are lower than they were a week ago, while prices in Iowa are higher than last week. The average price in Minnesota is $3.61 per gallon, compared to $3.62 a gallon a week ago. In Iowa, the average price is currently $3.56 a gallon, compared to $3.54 a gallon last week.
State Races in Minnesota for Tuesday, November 8th
This Tuesday, November 8th marks the Mid Term Elections across the Country, with a number of high profile seats up for grabs in Minnesota. In the Governor’s race, DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are facing their biggest challenge from Republican’s Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk. Also running are Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis candidates Steve Patterson and Matt Huff, Legal Marijuana Now candidates are James McCaskel and David Sandbeck, Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter are the Independence-Alliance candidates and Gabrielle Prosser and Devin Dwire are the candidates for the Socialist Workers Party. Current DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon will be facing Republican Kim Crockett. The race for State Auditor finds DFL Incumbent Julie Blaha facing Republican Ryan Wilson, Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis candidate Will Finn and Legal Marijuana Now Party’s Tim Davis and Attorney General Keith Ellison will face off with Republican Jim Schultz.
Burning Restrictions in Effect for Most of Minnesota
Open burning restrictions are now in place across almost all of Minnesota. Due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in many counties, including; Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Mower and Nicollet.
