This Tuesday, November 8th marks the Mid Term Elections across the Country, with a number of high profile seats up for grabs in Minnesota. In the Governor’s race, DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are facing their biggest challenge from Republican’s Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk. Also running are Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis candidates Steve Patterson and Matt Huff, Legal Marijuana Now candidates are James McCaskel and David Sandbeck, Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter are the Independence-Alliance candidates and Gabrielle Prosser and Devin Dwire are the candidates for the Socialist Workers Party. Current DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon will be facing Republican Kim Crockett. The race for State Auditor finds DFL Incumbent Julie Blaha facing Republican Ryan Wilson, Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis candidate Will Finn and Legal Marijuana Now Party’s Tim Davis and Attorney General Keith Ellison will face off with Republican Jim Schultz.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO