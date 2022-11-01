ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph Man Threatened Woman's Life While Holding Gun To Her Head: DA

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A Randolph man who randomly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, authorities said.

Anthony Jackson was arrested after police responded to a call about a person with a gun on Creston Street in Roxbury around 11:11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

Responding officers met witnesses who said that three people were sitting in a car when Jackson approached them and placed a gun to the woman's head. He then threatened to kill her before running away, the office reports.

Jackson was later arrested while leaving a home on Creston Street, the office reports. A search of the home uncovered two Glock firearms, one with a magazine containing 22 bullets and another with a magazine containing 14 bullets.

“No shots were fired in this incident, thank goodness, but it was nonetheless terrifying for everyone involved, particularly the person targeted by this defendant," DA Kevin Hayden said. "This case highlights yet again the pervasive problem of too many firearms in our neighborhoods, and highlights the need for all sectors of our society to join our efforts to address the problem."

Jackson was charged with the following as a result:

  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Threats and various firearm offenses, including illegal possession of large-capacity magazines
  • Possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number

He will be back in court for his dangerousness hearing on Friday, the office reports.

