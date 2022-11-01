ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Louisiana Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Burritos are a popular choice for breakfast, lunch or dinner , whether you prefer them smothered in your favorite sauce or wrapped up in foil for a perfect on-the-go meal. Using online reviews, Cheapism compiled a list of the best cheap burrito in each state, searching the country high and low to find the best bang for your buck. According to the site:

"Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious."

So which restaurant in Louisiana serves up the best inexpensive burrito in the state?

Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadres

Located in Baton Rouge, Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadres has a 5 star rating on Yelp with nearly 100 reviews, with its most popular dishes ranging from birria tacos and steak tortas to the California Mission Burrito.

Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadres is located at 10457 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"This hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint may be small, but reviewers say it's clean and serves up tasty, authentic Mexican food. The chicken burrito and asada burritos get high marks from regulars."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see all the best inexpensive burritos around the country.

