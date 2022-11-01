Read full article on original website
Red Raider Community Pep Rally Thursday Night
Coffee County Community Pep Rally will be held Thursday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Manchester square. Food trucks will be available. Region Championship t-shirts will be available from the CCQB Club. The Red Raider players, coaches, cheerleaders, dancers and band will be there. Come out and show your support for the Red Raiders.
Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro
The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19
Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
Woman in Tennessee Goes Viral for Defending LGBTQ+ Community Following Library Director’s Resignation
This past weekend, Jessie Graham, a woman from Columbia, TN, passionately defended the queer community during a Maury county board of trustees meeting. The speech was in response to Zachary Fox, the Maury county’s former public library director, resigning at a previous meeting. The resignation came after months of complaints about the library’s Prime Month Display and a family-friendly drag brunch he hosted at a brewery last year.
Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County
No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
November 1, 2022
Eli Grow Legacy Foundation RUN/WALK/RUCK is Saturday. Join the Grow Family and The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation in this year’s RUN/WALK/RUCK 8K and 1 Mile Fun Run or Kid Dash on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Tullahoma. The annual event is held in honor of Eli Grow, whose life was cut tragically short in a 2016 car accident. Grow was a four-year …
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
Ice Cream Shop on Murfreesboro Square Teams with Rising Country Star
Rising country star Charly Reynolds has partnered with Hattie Jane’s Creamery for an exclusive signature cone available now at all their locations and shipping nationwide. The starlet loves ice cream and jumped at the chance to partner with Hattie Jane’s, a small-batch creamery and scoop shop born and raised in Tennessee.
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
Smith takes on leadership role of Imagination Library of Coffee County
The Imagination Library of Coffee County has elected Bertha Smith to serve as the new chairperson of the organization. The board unanimously approved Smith on Oct. 11. Smith is excited to take on the leadership role. She enjoys the community outreach efforts and partnerships “as well as being a part of an amazing board of directors’ team,” said Smith.
Highly anticipated JMS building project gets under way with ceremonial groundbreaking
Jasper, Tenn. – Depending on how you gauge the rhetoric, a process that has been in the works for seven years finally saw the dawn recently when many dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Jasper Middle School (JMS). The current JMS building is notoriously plagued with several issues that ultimately made a new construction more feasible than a repair of the old building. The school district has come under fire for the condition of the old building, but has made changes to its maintenance department to stave off a repeat of this or any other of the 11 buildings under the district’s purview. The emotional spectrum from those on hand went from happiness to relief, depending on where they came into the process.
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital named to Leapfrog list of top maternity hospitals
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH) has been named among the top maternity hospitals in the nation. Only five hospitals in Tennessee were included, with VTHH being the only hospital in Middle Tennessee to receive the distinction. Money, a personal finance website, recently teamed up with the Leapfrog Group to develop the...
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association Car Show is Saturday
The Cops and Rodders Car Show/Cruise-In is this Saturday at the Historic Downtown Shelbyville Square. The event is presented by the Shelbyville Police Department, and they are expecting a large turnout. Everyone is welcome to attend and support the Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association along with local merchants and restaurants. Proceeds...
Rutherford County Schools hopes to add new school safety position
After seeing an increase in school threats, leaders are hoping the school board will approve hiring a new assistant safety director.
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
Coffee County Schools closed Monday due to illness
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — All campuses in the Coffee County Schools district will be closed on Monday, leaders announced Friday. The district says the closure is due to illness. Further details were not available. Schools will also be closed on Tuesday for Teacher In-Service. Classes are expected to...
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:. $150,000...
