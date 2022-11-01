ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

On Target News

Red Raider Community Pep Rally Thursday Night

Coffee County Community Pep Rally will be held Thursday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Manchester square. Food trucks will be available. Region Championship t-shirts will be available from the CCQB Club. The Red Raider players, coaches, cheerleaders, dancers and band will be there. Come out and show your support for the Red Raiders.
MANCHESTER, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro

The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19

Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
SMITHVILLE, TN
bookriot.com

Woman in Tennessee Goes Viral for Defending LGBTQ+ Community Following Library Director’s Resignation

This past weekend, Jessie Graham, a woman from Columbia, TN, passionately defended the queer community during a Maury county board of trustees meeting. The speech was in response to Zachary Fox, the Maury county’s former public library director, resigning at a previous meeting. The resignation came after months of complaints about the library’s Prime Month Display and a family-friendly drag brunch he hosted at a brewery last year.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County

No matter what sport you follow, it’s always better to watch with a group of fans. Whether you’re a Titans fan, Preds fan, college football enthusiast, soccer or baseball fan, check out these local sports bars that offer a fun environment to catch your favorite game. Legends Sports Grill 155 Legends Dr, Lebanon, TN Come […] The post Close to Home Favorites: 5 Sports Bars in Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

November 1, 2022

Eli Grow Legacy Foundation RUN/WALK/RUCK is Saturday. Join the Grow Family and The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation in this year’s RUN/WALK/RUCK 8K and 1 Mile Fun Run or Kid Dash on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Tullahoma. The annual event is held in honor of Eli Grow, whose life was cut tragically short in a 2016 car accident. Grow was a four-year …
TULLAHOMA, TN
beckersspine.com

Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ice Cream Shop on Murfreesboro Square Teams with Rising Country Star

Rising country star Charly Reynolds has partnered with Hattie Jane’s Creamery for an exclusive signature cone available now at all their locations and shipping nationwide. The starlet loves ice cream and jumped at the chance to partner with Hattie Jane’s, a small-batch creamery and scoop shop born and raised in Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday

The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

Highly anticipated JMS building project gets under way with ceremonial groundbreaking

Jasper, Tenn. – Depending on how you gauge the rhetoric, a process that has been in the works for seven years finally saw the dawn recently when many dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Jasper Middle School (JMS). The current JMS building is notoriously plagued with several issues that ultimately made a new construction more feasible than a repair of the old building. The school district has come under fire for the condition of the old building, but has made changes to its maintenance department to stave off a repeat of this or any other of the 11 buildings under the district’s purview. The emotional spectrum from those on hand went from happiness to relief, depending on where they came into the process.
JASPER, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association Car Show is Saturday

The Cops and Rodders Car Show/Cruise-In is this Saturday at the Historic Downtown Shelbyville Square. The event is presented by the Shelbyville Police Department, and they are expecting a large turnout. Everyone is welcome to attend and support the Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association along with local merchants and restaurants. Proceeds...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Coffee County Schools closed Monday due to illness

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — All campuses in the Coffee County Schools district will be closed on Monday, leaders announced Friday. The district says the closure is due to illness. Further details were not available. Schools will also be closed on Tuesday for Teacher In-Service. Classes are expected to...
On Target News

On Target News

