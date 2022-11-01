Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Earnings Previews: Airbnb, AMD, Devon Energy, Energy Transfer
The three major U.S. equity indexes closed solidly higher on Friday. The Dow Jones industrials ended the day up 2.59%, the S&P 500 closed 2.46% higher and the Nasdaq jumped by 2.87%. Ten of 11 sectors closed higher, led by tech (4.52%) and communication services (2.98%). Consumer cyclicals (−0.3%) posted the only loss.
AOL Corp
Robinhood Q3 earnings beat estimates, stock rises after hours
Retail trading app Robinhood (HOOD) reported third quarter-earnings Wednesday showing the company beat revenue and earnings estimates thanks to higher interest earned from rising rates. But the platform fell short on maintaining monthly active users at consensus expectations. It lost 1.8 million monthly active users for the period, a quarterly...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
Vistra Corp. (VST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Vistra Corp. (VST) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash DASH reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 77 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.7 billion increased 33% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark...
NASDAQ
Allogene (ALLO) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q3
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 58 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of a loss of 62 cents and 64 cents, respectively. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 57 cents. ALLO recorded revenues...
NASDAQ
Cambium (CMBM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth
Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects to strengthen its technology roadmap and strategy as supply chain adversities continue to ease. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in...
NASDAQ
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from the...
NASDAQ
Allscripts (MDRX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Up
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up 9.5% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 12 cents, flat year over year. Revenues in Detail. Allscripts...
NASDAQ
Lamb Weston (LW) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Lamb Weston (LW). Shares have added about 2.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lamb Weston due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Universal Display Stock Soared on Friday
Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) jumped as much as 16.3% higher on Friday morning, easing down to a still-impressive 15.3% gain as of 11:20 a.m. ET. The developer of organic light-emitting display (OLED) technology published its third-quarter results Thursday evening, and the reported figures left analyst estimates far behind.
NASDAQ
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 4, 2022 : MUX
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MUX is -2.63 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Restaurant Brands' (QSR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Restaurant Brands International, Inc. QSR reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly results were primarily driven by solid sales growth (at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King International businesses), development progress (at Popeyes) and a strong contribution from digital sales. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 1.5% during trading hours on Nov 3.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Shockwave Medical (SWAV) in Q3 Earnings?
Shockwave Medical SWAV is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 58.14%. Its earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 180.14%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus...
Comments / 0