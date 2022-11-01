ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parmer County, TX

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford. According to DPS, on Thursday at around 6:05 a.m., a semi driven by 52-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez was traveling south on US 385 towards the intersection with Walnut Road. A car...
City of Portales suffers water outage, ENMU cancels classes

Update: (12 p.m.) PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Portales Police Department announced on social media that officials will set up distribution locations at Portales Fire Department Station One and the C&S parking lot for non-potable water. Community members needing non-potable water were asked to bring containers to those locations for distribution, with a limit of […]
Portales water line leak shuts city down

ENMU students living at San Juan Village are doing what they can to get through the outage. The staff has been helping students out. They were able to get cases of bottled water for students to take with them. Students are also trying to be resourceful.
WT student dead after train collision in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information regarding a Monday night train collision in Canyon that resulted in the death of one person. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched after 9:30 p.m. on Monday to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Officials reported that Joe […]
Clovis Police Department investigating cases of alleged check fraud

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is currently investigating several instances of alleged check fraud. Over the past several weeks, multiple banks in Clovis reported that several people, allegedly from Texas, have attempted to cash forged checks, according to the police department. Officials said the checks have real local businesses […]
Dumas, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Dumas, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hereford High School football team will have a game with Dumas High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Starbucks is Opening a New Store in Hereford

Just when I didn't think Hereford had enough caffeine, boy oh boy, it looks like they are going to be plenty caffeinated. A few weeks ago, I found out that Scooter's Coffee was moving into my hometown in the area of the old Long John Silver's Building (RIP). This will be a great thing. However, I just found out that a new Starbucks is moving into the Beef Capital of the World.
