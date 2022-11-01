Read full article on original website
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
KFDA
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford. According to DPS, on Thursday at around 6:05 a.m., a semi driven by 52-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez was traveling south on US 385 towards the intersection with Walnut Road. A car...
City of Portales suffers water outage, ENMU cancels classes
Update: (12 p.m.) PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Portales Police Department announced on social media that officials will set up distribution locations at Portales Fire Department Station One and the C&S parking lot for non-potable water. Community members needing non-potable water were asked to bring containers to those locations for distribution, with a limit of […]
Eastern New Mexico University Portales campus closed Friday
PORTALES, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University said that the university’s Portales campus is canceling classes Friday, Nov. 4 due to the city’s ongoing water outages. According to officials, the Portales campus will be closed and classes are canceled Friday. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the City of Portales said in […]
Portales water line leak shuts city down
ENMU students living at San Juan Village are doing what they can to get through the outage. The staff has been helping students out. They were able to get cases of bottled water for students to take with them. Students are also trying to be resourceful.
abc7amarillo.com
Cannon AFB Airman killed after vehicle leaves roadway, hitting tree
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — A Cannon Air Force Base Airman was killed in a vehicle accident on 60/84 East in Curry County on Wednesday, according to a news release from the base. The Curry County Sheriff's Office said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 4:40 a.m. on US...
Xcel Energy retires coal usage at major South Plains station
LUBBOCK, Texas — Xcel Energy made the decision of retiring the use of coal at the Tolk Power Plant in Earth, Texas. The Tolk Power plant is one of the major stations on the South Plains that was built back in the 1980’s. Now, the plant has run into some problems. “The big issue with […]
WT student dead after train collision in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office released further information regarding a Monday night train collision in Canyon that resulted in the death of one person. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched after 9:30 p.m. on Monday to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Officials reported that Joe […]
1 airman dead after Wednesday accident in Curry County
UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) The Curry County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Cannon Air Force Base airman who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Shaun McNair, 20, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was going west on US 60/84 when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree before overturning. The […]
One More Night to Support Canyon Bands Before They Head to State
I have no musical ability at all. Really. I don't. In elementary school, I had to learn to play the recorder. I feel like we all had to do that. I was ok with that. I am sure I still annoyed my family. Then when I moved here in seventh...
abc7amarillo.com
Water Outage: Portales schools, ENMU closed again Friday; playoff game moved to Clovis
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — Portales Municipal Schools and Eastern New Mexico University will be closed again Friday due to a city wide water outage. The outage was caused by a water main near Bryan Street. Crews have been working to repair it since Thursday morning. As a result...
KFDA
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies from crash on his way to report for duty
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for duty, Wednesday morning. According to officials, on Wednesday, at around 4:40 a.m., Curry County deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on the west side of Clovis.
Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance; many frustrated with issue at-hand
Going into the chambers, the Commission heard from both sides of the abortion debate.
Clovis Police Department investigating cases of alleged check fraud
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is currently investigating several instances of alleged check fraud. Over the past several weeks, multiple banks in Clovis reported that several people, allegedly from Texas, have attempted to cash forged checks, according to the police department. Officials said the checks have real local businesses […]
Starbucks is Opening a New Store in Hereford
Just when I didn't think Hereford had enough caffeine, boy oh boy, it looks like they are going to be plenty caffeinated. A few weeks ago, I found out that Scooter's Coffee was moving into my hometown in the area of the old Long John Silver's Building (RIP). This will be a great thing. However, I just found out that a new Starbucks is moving into the Beef Capital of the World.
KFDA
High schoolers invited to perform with WT marching band for last football game
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Area high school band members are invited to perform with the West Texas A&M University’s marching band for the last game. The Sound of West Texas Marching Band will perform during the game, which starts at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.
