MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER, JOINED BY COMMUNITY, CITY, STATE & FEDERAL OFFICIALS, ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF ELM CITY COMPASS INITIATIVE

New crisis response team will complement and support the work of police, fire, and emergency medical services personnel with deployment of mental health professionals to respond to 9-1-1 calls for drug, alcohol, mental health, and housing emergencies.

NEW HAVEN, CT | Today, Tuesday, November 1st at 9:30 a.m. on the New Haven Green, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker -- joined by community, city, state, and federal officials -- announced the launch of Elm City COMPASS, a new community crisis response team and pilot program designed to complement and support the work of police, fire, and emergency medical personnel by responding to 9-1-1 calls to help New Haven residents experiencing mental health, drug, alcohol, or housing crises by providing and connecting them to appropriate services. COMPASS stands for “Compassionate Allies Serving Our Streets.”

The COMPASS response team will include a Licensed Social Worker and a Peer Recovery Specialist who are able to provide crisis intervention and counseling, harm reduction supports, information and referrals, transportation, and help with social services. The COMPASS team is not armed and does not replace police, fire or emergency medical services. The COMPASS team will begin on Tuesday responding to 9-1-1 emergencies seven days a week from 10 AM to 6 PM during this initial pilot phase.

