Albany Herald
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, announced his passing. The university said he was 73, though several other sources list him as 72.
Albany Herald
First-place Atlanta Falcons, with a new look, turn attention to Chargers
The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
KTLO
Former Kansas City Chiefs great to apprear in Mountain Home this weekend
One of the best offensive lineman to ever play for the Kansas City Chiefs will be making two appearances in Mountain Home this weekend. Tim Grunhard, who played center for the Chiefs for 11 years from 1990-2001, and who helped build the Chiefs into a winning franchise, will be signing copies of his new book called “View From The Center” and giving visitors a chance to win autographed memorabilia.
Patrick Mahomes’ Family Shows off out-of-This-World Halloween Costumes and the Quarterback Reveals Which Candy He Likes and Dislikes
Check out the Halloween costumes Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and daughter Sterling wore for trick-or-treating and what candy the quarterback doesn't eat.
HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | Week 10
HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 10 of the 2022 season.
Former OU softball star Jocelyn Alo to join Oklahoma City Spark for inaugural 2023 season
Former OU softball star Jocelyn Alo joins OKC Spark The Oklahoma City Spark announced Thursday that former OU softball star Jocelyn Alo will join the new Women's Professional Fastpitch League for the 2023 season, which starts next June. ...
newmanjets.com
Ohlde-Johnson leads Jets against alma mater K-State in exhibition
Newman (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) @ Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Manhattan, Kan. (Bramlage Coliseum) Audio: K-State Sports Network (Play-by-Play: James Westling) | Video: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller) | Live Stats: KSU Athletics. AN OHLDE-FASHIONED HOMECOMING. Newman preps for the 2022-23 season...
