ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness

Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, announced his passing. The university said he was 73, though several other sources list him as 72.
Albany Herald

First-place Atlanta Falcons, with a new look, turn attention to Chargers

The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
ATLANTA, GA
KTLO

Former Kansas City Chiefs great to apprear in Mountain Home this weekend

One of the best offensive lineman to ever play for the Kansas City Chiefs will be making two appearances in Mountain Home this weekend. Tim Grunhard, who played center for the Chiefs for 11 years from 1990-2001, and who helped build the Chiefs into a winning franchise, will be signing copies of his new book called “View From The Center” and giving visitors a chance to win autographed memorabilia.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
newmanjets.com

Ohlde-Johnson leads Jets against alma mater K-State in exhibition

Newman (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) @ Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Manhattan, Kan. (Bramlage Coliseum) Audio: K-State Sports Network (Play-by-Play: James Westling) | Video: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller) | Live Stats: KSU Athletics. AN OHLDE-FASHIONED HOMECOMING. Newman preps for the 2022-23 season...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy