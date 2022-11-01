ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade Locks, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless

Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

City declares E. Ninth Street property nuisance, orders removal

THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles denied an abatement appeal from R. Douglas Powell on Monday, following the declaration of a house in the public right-of-way as a public nuisance at the last regular city council meeting. The ownership of the house, located on E Ninth Street,...
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Philip Marsh

On Oct. 24, 2022, Philip Alan Marsh slipped away peacefully in his home in Portland Ore. He was 68 at the time of his passing. Phil was born on March 14, 1954, to Carol Jean and Charles Donald Marsh in Hood River, Ore. He grew up with his older brother, Richard Donald Marsh, on Brookside Drive in Hood River.
PORTLAND, OR
Metro

A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
FOREST GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
ridgefieldwa.us

The City of Ridgefield has released its proposed 2023 operating and capital budget. The 2023 proposed budget includes $88.9 million in expenditures and $80.9 million in revenue.

The 2022 proposed budget is a $21.9 million increase over the amended 2022 budget. The total operating budget is $23.3 million and includes adding six new full-time positions. The capital budget is $49.6 million and includes the use of $15.5 million in grant funding. The proposed budget is available for...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
WGAU

‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Employee of Senate candidate threatens supporter of opponent

Carolina Malmedal said her employee reacted to 'bullying' the Hillsboro Republican experienced online.It's no secret that election season can get combative. But while most of the jabs and counterpunches traded on the campaign are figurative, in the race for Oregon Senate District 15, they got a little more literal last weekend when a Facebook exchange led to an employee of one candidate threatening a supporter of another. A supporter of Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the incumbent in the race, commented on a Facebook post by Republican challenger Carolina Malmedal on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. "Vote for Janeen Sollman," wrote Alexander...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Slowing gentrification in Beaverton will come with a price tag

The City Council approved a list of strategies it will later prioritize in an attempt to hold onto diversity downtown.Beaverton is undergoing a lot of changes, particularly in Central Beaverton. City officials cheer those changes — but they say they don't want them to come at the expense of marginalized business owners and low-income residents who might find themselves suddenly priced out of their own neighborhood. Nearly all the solutions proposed, though, come with a price tag. That could mean higher taxes for residents. The Beaverton City Council unanimously approved a comprehensive list of strategies at its meeting Tuesday, Nov....
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy