Read full article on original website
Related
Gingrich: Republican surprises could make for big night if voters turn out
Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Newt Gingrich joined 'Hannity' to analyze the state of the 2022 Midterm Elections, on Fox News.
Sunday's letters: Biden policies threaten Florida construction, our political parties, more
Biden polices put Florida projects at risk During his recent swing through South Florida, President Joe Biden touted his administration’s efforts to combat inflation. What Biden failed to disclose was that his inflationary and anti-competitive labor policies are dealing a severe economic blow to the construction industry and infrastructure projects desperately needed in Florida. These policies will needlessly raise costs and steer...
‘A huge opportunity’: California Republicans eye school board elections
Ideological divisions over the pandemic as well as race and LGBTQ+ issues see Republicans target school board positions
A climate reckoning for US housing: Too many homes in harm's way, 'too many zeros' in the costs
When floods or fires destroy American communities, taxpayers often pick up the tab. But as climate change sends costs soaring, where is the limit?
Comments / 0