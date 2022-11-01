ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunday's letters: Biden policies threaten Florida construction, our political parties, more

Biden polices put Florida projects at risk During his recent swing through South Florida, President Joe Biden touted his administration’s efforts to combat inflation. What Biden failed to disclose was that his inflationary and anti-competitive labor policies are dealing a severe economic blow to the construction industry and infrastructure projects desperately needed in Florida. These policies will needlessly raise costs and steer...

