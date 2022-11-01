ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Oregon voter turnout surpasses 20% with a week to go

Voter turnout reached 21% by the end of the day Tuesday, state elections officials reported, leaving the other 79% of voters just seven days to get their ballots postmarked or turned in to county election offices to have their votes count. So far, statewide turnout has failed to keep pace...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon elections officials field high volume of questions about elections integrity

With less than a week before midterms, Oregon elections officials say they’re fielding a higher-than-usual volume of calls about how votes are counted. “There’s a lot of concern from the public that tabulation systems might be vulnerable to hacking, or that they might be programmed in such a way as to deliver false results; this is misinformation,” said Dan Forester, Washington County elections manager, during an interview with OPB’s Think Out Loud.
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Employee of Senate candidate threatens supporter of opponent

Carolina Malmedal said her employee reacted to 'bullying' the Hillsboro Republican experienced online.It's no secret that election season can get combative. But while most of the jabs and counterpunches traded on the campaign are figurative, in the race for Oregon Senate District 15, they got a little more literal last weekend when a Facebook exchange led to an employee of one candidate threatening a supporter of another. A supporter of Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the incumbent in the race, commented on a Facebook post by Republican challenger Carolina Malmedal on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. "Vote for Janeen Sollman," wrote Alexander...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Hill

Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed. Another 5 percent supported Independent candidate…
OREGON STATE
KGW

Here are the biggest donors to each candidate in Oregon's race for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — The clock is ticking down in an Oregon governor's race that offers voters contrasts in policies, style and vision. The three-way race includes Democratic standard bearer Tina Kotek, trying to maintain her party's hold on state offices, Republican Christine Drazan, running a campaign against Democratic dominance, and anti-establishment political veteran Betsy Johnson and her unaffiliated candidacy.
OREGON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Oregon Ballot Measure 114 proposes tighter gun control

The long and hotly-contested debate about gun control is an extremely polarizing subject that can get emotional for many passionate advocates of both positions across the United States, and Oregon is no exception. Just make a quick search on the internet and you will find multitudes of stories involving shootings and arguments for and against gun control.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts

With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Republicans expect gains in the Oregon Legislature

Democrats have spent much of the last decade running up the score on Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. This year, with plenty of money and political winds at their backs, the GOP is looking to make up lost ground. Republicans appear certain to reclaim seats in the House and Senate,...
OREGON STATE

