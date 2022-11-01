Read full article on original website
Oregon voter turnout surpasses 20% with a week to go
Voter turnout reached 21% by the end of the day Tuesday, state elections officials reported, leaving the other 79% of voters just seven days to get their ballots postmarked or turned in to county election offices to have their votes count. So far, statewide turnout has failed to keep pace...
KATU.com
Measure 113: Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmakers for too many walkouts
SALEM, Ore. — A measure on the ballot this election asks Oregon voters to decide whether to bar lawmakers from re-election if they have more than 10 unexcused absences on days they are scheduled to vote. Ballot measure 113 seeks to limit lawmakers' ability to continue staging walkouts without...
opb.org
Oregon elections officials field high volume of questions about elections integrity
With less than a week before midterms, Oregon elections officials say they’re fielding a higher-than-usual volume of calls about how votes are counted. “There’s a lot of concern from the public that tabulation systems might be vulnerable to hacking, or that they might be programmed in such a way as to deliver false results; this is misinformation,” said Dan Forester, Washington County elections manager, during an interview with OPB’s Think Out Loud.
Employee of Senate candidate threatens supporter of opponent
Carolina Malmedal said her employee reacted to 'bullying' the Hillsboro Republican experienced online.It's no secret that election season can get combative. But while most of the jabs and counterpunches traded on the campaign are figurative, in the race for Oregon Senate District 15, they got a little more literal last weekend when a Facebook exchange led to an employee of one candidate threatening a supporter of another. A supporter of Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the incumbent in the race, commented on a Facebook post by Republican challenger Carolina Malmedal on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. "Vote for Janeen Sollman," wrote Alexander...
Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed. Another 5 percent supported Independent candidate…
KVAL
Some not automatically registered to vote in Oregon because of software error
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office says that on Friday the Elections Division discovered a software error, which, it says, had failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. It says this means more than 7,700 eligible voters in Oregon were not able to...
opb.org
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
Here are the biggest donors to each candidate in Oregon's race for governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The clock is ticking down in an Oregon governor's race that offers voters contrasts in policies, style and vision. The three-way race includes Democratic standard bearer Tina Kotek, trying to maintain her party's hold on state offices, Republican Christine Drazan, running a campaign against Democratic dominance, and anti-establishment political veteran Betsy Johnson and her unaffiliated candidacy.
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
‘It’s time to change the narrative’: Washington Sheriffs call out state legislators ahead of midterm election
Sheriffs say because of sweeping police reform bills their jobs have become harder and has put public safety at risk.
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
Gluesenkamp Perez holds rally amid tight race for Washington’s third district
With one week until the election on Nov. 8, all eyes are on the hotly- contested race in Washington's third congressional district. With the race tightening, Democrat and small business owner Marie Gluesenkamp Perez brought in the state's lieutenant governor for an added boost ahead of the election.
psuvanguard.com
Oregon Ballot Measure 114 proposes tighter gun control
The long and hotly-contested debate about gun control is an extremely polarizing subject that can get emotional for many passionate advocates of both positions across the United States, and Oregon is no exception. Just make a quick search on the internet and you will find multitudes of stories involving shootings and arguments for and against gun control.
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
City of Portland accused of misleading voters about potential government changes
With recent information in the mail and online about the charter reform measure on the ballot, one group is accusing the City of Portland of deliberately misleading voters.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
opb.org
Republicans expect gains in the Oregon Legislature
Democrats have spent much of the last decade running up the score on Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. This year, with plenty of money and political winds at their backs, the GOP is looking to make up lost ground. Republicans appear certain to reclaim seats in the House and Senate,...
WWEEK
House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson’s Husband’s Media Company Has Flourished Since She Became Caucus Boss
Since state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) became Oregon House minority leader on Nov. 30, 2021, the amount of campaign money flowing to the political strategy firm her husband owns has soared. Much of the money secured by the Iverson Media Group in the current election cycle comes from political action...
