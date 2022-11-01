Aficionados of Cotati music history are in for a treat. An upcoming event, “Music in Cotati: Past and Present,” takes place on November 13 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Cotati Museum. It will offer a fascinating look at ground zero of the explosively popular music scene of the ‘60s and ‘70s. In addition, it will feature articles and photos of music-related events that date back to 1918. This covers a lot of territory, including school events, socials and the first Policeman’s Ball. Of particular interest to those wanting to know more about the lore of the Inn of the Beginning and the Cotati Cabaret, Ed Gilardi of the Cotati Historical Society put together binders that include fliers, posters and newsletters. The display wouldn’t be complete without a tip of the hat to Jim Boggio and his contribution to the Cotati Accordion Festival.

COTATI, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO