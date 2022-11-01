Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
hoodline.com
San Francisco Italian restaurant institution Original Joe’s will expand to the East Bay
An Italian restaurant institution in San Francisco is about to expand to the East Bay for the first time in the business's storied history. Original Joe’s will open a location in Walnut Creek, inside the space in the Broadway Plaza center formerly occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. When it comes to the new venue, it was apparently love at first sight for sibling co-owners John and Elena Duggan. “The minute we walked in through the doors to look at it for the first time, we immediately thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be the new Joe’s,’” owner Elena Duggan told The Chronicle.
Here’s where you can get a free sandbag in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Rain is expected to hit across the Bay Area this weekend. Sandbags can be a helpful tool to help with flooding, especially for those in unincorporated Contra Costa County. Contra Costa County is giving away free sandbags at stations located in these cities. Ambrose: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay […]
calmatters.network
Pleasanton: Barone's Restaurant shutting down for good after nearly 30 years
Barone’s Restaurant, known for offering quaint fine dining downtown, recently announced that it will be shutting its doors for good after its last day of business just before Christmas. “It is with heavy hearts that after 27 years at Barone’s Restaurant, we will be closing our fine-dining operation as...
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Go for Private Dining in Marin This Holiday Season
Marin knows how to party. This year, more than ever, restaurants are throwing open their doors to welcome the season of group dining with indoor and outdoor spaces, new menus and custom offerings that make each space unique. From Mexican and Italian, to kitschy and refined, these are just a few of the restaurants that are ringing in the season of celebrating with extra cheer.
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
Buena Vista Cafe: The one touristy Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant locals love
The mark of a great San Francisco tourist destination, after all, is that the locals go there, too.
Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million
1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Condor Club In North Beach Seeks Legacy Status
The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
SFMTA announces opening schedule for Central Subway project
The long-awaited project's full-service will begin in January. You can check out the Central Subway later this month when it makes its debut with free, weekend-only service between the four new stations.
sonomacountygazette.com
How Cotati’s “Inn of the Beginning” got started
Aficionados of Cotati music history are in for a treat. An upcoming event, “Music in Cotati: Past and Present,” takes place on November 13 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Cotati Museum. It will offer a fascinating look at ground zero of the explosively popular music scene of the ‘60s and ‘70s. In addition, it will feature articles and photos of music-related events that date back to 1918. This covers a lot of territory, including school events, socials and the first Policeman’s Ball. Of particular interest to those wanting to know more about the lore of the Inn of the Beginning and the Cotati Cabaret, Ed Gilardi of the Cotati Historical Society put together binders that include fliers, posters and newsletters. The display wouldn’t be complete without a tip of the hat to Jim Boggio and his contribution to the Cotati Accordion Festival.
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's remains have been found
OAKLEY, Calif. - City of Oakley announced the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident of Plymouth in Amador County found what they thought to be human remains on Thursday afternoon. Forensic experts have positively identified the remains to be that of Gabe's.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Recover $3k in Stolen Merchandise
The Brentwood Police Department reported that officers recently recovered more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise from local businsses in the City of Brentwood. According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call from an Ulta Beauty Store after two women had walked out with a large amount of product and attempted to leave. When the women were in the parking lot, officers located them and approached them. The women denied stealing the items.
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
berkeleyside.org
Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley
For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
