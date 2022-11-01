Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts terrible referee decision
Saturday afternoon’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs was an absolutely massive game in the College Football Playoff landscape. As a result, you’d expect everyone involved to be at their absolute best from the players, to the coaches, to the game’s officials. But apparently, the referees didn’t quite get the memo.
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts Jimbo Fisher after latest loss
The Texas A&M Aggies suffered their 5th straight loss this time to the Florida Gators, 41-24. The Aggies dropped to 3-6 on the season and are on the verge of not making a bowl game this year. As many may recall, the Aggies started the season ranked No. 6 in...
thecomeback.com
Jimmy Johnson speaks on Herschel Walker running for Senate, Tommy Tuberville already there
The number of U.S. senators with a past history of working with Jimmy Johnson could double this month. Johnson, the long-time NFL and NCAA coach turned Fox NFL Sunday analyst (from 1994 to 1995, and again since 2000), was the Miami Hurricanes‘ head coach from 1984-88, and current U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) was an assistant for him for the last three years of that tenure. And now, Tuesday’s election will determine if controversial current candidate Herschel Walker (R-Georgia) will join Tuberville in the Senate, and Johnson and others who worked with Walker with the Dallas Cowboys offered some thoughts on that to Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports:
thecomeback.com
Travis Kelce admits he hates one NFL team
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was recently asked if he hates any other NFL franchises. He does, and the answer probably won’t surprise you very much given how much so many other people hate that team. Kelce, who has been making the rounds recently with brother...
thecomeback.com
NFL world mourns passing of Washington legend
The NFL world lost one of its own on Friday. Former defensive lineman Dave Butz, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, passed away. He was 72. “Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz,” Washington’s legendary quarterback Joe Theismann tweeted on Friday. “Dave Mark Mosley and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest in Peace my friend.”
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
thecomeback.com
Clemson gets disappointing news before big game
The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
thecomeback.com
College football reacts as hilariously muddy young fan goes viral
It’s usually the college football plays who go viral on fall Saturdays for their play on the field, but during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, it was one young fan who stole the show for his extremely messy antics while attending the game.
thecomeback.com
Watch quarterback absolutely truck two defenders for touchdown
In any football game, it’s usually the running backs who are willing to lower their shoulders and run through defenders while rushing the ball. At the very least, that’s certainly not a stereotype that quarterbacks have earned. But during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put that stereotype to the test with a massive play in a huge moment.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State breaks FBS record in ugly win over Northwestern
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to overcome some very difficult playing conditions on Saturday to get a conference victory over Northwestern that got the prestigious football program an FBS record. Ohio State typically relies on the excellence of star quarterback C.J. Stroud in the passing game, but it was...
thecomeback.com
Ex-teammates weigh in on Herschel Walker’s controversial Senate run: ‘Georgia, hold on baby.’
On Tuesday, voters will go to the polls in an election across the U.S., and one of the key races to follow is a U.S. Senate race in Georgia. There, former NFL running back Herschel Walker, a Republican, is taking on incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. Walker’s campaign has involved...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds
A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
thecomeback.com
Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation
IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
Bengals coaches aren't happy with Joe Mixon's pass blocking
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t shying away from some obvious weak points on the team right now. One of those pertains to star running back Joe Mixon, who has been a massive weak point in some facets of his game during the team’s 4-4 start. As offensive coordinator Brian...
thecomeback.com
Former NFL head coach headlines Auburn coaching candidates
There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to latest College GameDay location pick
College GameDay has made their choice of venue for next Saturday. The ESPN staple is heading to Austin, Texas for the second time this season. This time around, it’s for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs. College GameDay was in Austin in Week...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to historic Justin Fields performance
The Chicago Bears might’ve lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon but they gained a huge piece of optimism. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields put together another outstanding performance under center at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fields and his play were hot topics of discussion in the early part...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to update in Miles Bridges’ domestic violence case
Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges will serve no jail time after pleading no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday in Los Angeles. As reported by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the 24-year-old forward was sentenced to three years of probation. Bridges also must go through 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and parenting classes, do 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing. There is also a restitution hearing scheduled for January.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Panthers shocking quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers were losing 35-0 at halftime on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, due largely to Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s epic four-touchdown first-half performance. The Panthers decided to make a surprising move at quarterback to start the second half when head coach Steve Wilks benched former XFL...
Comments / 4