RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady & Gisele made huge move before divorce

After a tumultuous couple of months and a pattern of marital problems over the past few years, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen finally made the separation official this month, ending their 13-year marriage with a divorce. But before they could do that, they had to come together for one important reason: their children.
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
The Spun

How Much The Washington Commanders Could Be Sold For

When Dan Snyder first bought the Washington Commanders from John Kent Cooke in 1999, he paid $800 million for the privilege. With Snyder now exploring a possible sale of the team, it appears he's going to recoup his investment and multiply it several-fold. According to Forbes via PFF NFL insider...
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera admits Commanders made mistake signing William Jackson

After a tumultuous couple of weeks, William Jackson got his wish. The Washington Commanders traded the disgruntled cornerback to the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams swapped future conditional late-round draft picks. The trade with the Steelers helped the Commanders avoid releasing Jackson for no compensation. Jackson wanted out of Washington,...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Sean McVay's Family On Tuesday

Sean McVay and the rest of the McVay family received heartbreaking news this Tuesday evening.  John McVay, Sean's grandpa and longtime 49ers general manager, has passed away. He was 91 years old.  "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the 49ers ...
thecomeback.com

NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles

The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travis Kelce admits he hates playing Patriots because of their fans

It’s safe to say there’s no love lost for Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the No. 87 on the back of his jersey. When speaking on “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted he hated playing against the Patriots because of the fans “heckling” his mother—not the Rob Gronkowski comparisons.
