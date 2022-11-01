Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds
A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
Josh Allen has hilarious reaction to new teammate
Running back Nyheim Hines hasn’t been with the Buffalo Bills very long after the team acquired him in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the trade deadline, but he’s already turning some heads in just his first practice. Hines practices with the Buffalo Bills for the...
Sports world reacts to surprising Mark Cuban business move
It looks like Dallas Mavericks billionaire owner Mark Cuban isn’t content with owning just one professional sports team, so he’s buying another one in a totally different sport: pickleball. On Thursday morning, the Pro Pickleball Association announced the formation of the VIBE Pickleball League and revealed that Mark...
NFL world reacts to major Ravens injury
The Baltimore Ravens will have to go the rest of the 2022 season without a key contributor. Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury. The injury sustained by the former Minnesota Golden Gopher will require surgery, which will keep him off the field until 2023.
Deion Sanders responds to Auburn rumor
Rumors abound as to who the next coach of the Auburn Tigers will be and one name that keeps popping up is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has led his team to an 8-0 record so far this season and is a hot name in the coaching ranks right now. However, Sanders had to debunk a rumor Thursday that he was on a plane heading to Auburn to interview for the head coaching position.
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
Watch quarterback absolutely truck two defenders for touchdown
In any football game, it’s usually the running backs who are willing to lower their shoulders and run through defenders while rushing the ball. At the very least, that’s certainly not a stereotype that quarterbacks have earned. But during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put that stereotype to the test with a massive play in a huge moment.
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Bring Back This Former NBA All-Star
The Golden State Warriors are just 3-5 to start the season, and I think they should consider bringing back a former player.
Jalen Rose praises impending Ime Udoka hire
It appears to be only a matter of time before Ime Udoka becomes the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Regardless of the controversy that led to Udoka’s current situation with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Jalen Rose thinks he’s exactly who the Nets need right now.
Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation
IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism response
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of a film that has been heavily criticized for its antisemitism views. Irving has largely been avoiding the media since this criticism began, and when he did address reporters, it didn’t go...
Former NFL head coach headlines Auburn coaching candidates
There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
New York Jets made surprising quarterback decision
When New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered an injury during the preseason that sidelined him for several weeks, the team went with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as Wilson’s replacement until he was healthy enough to return. But now, Flacco has not only lost the starting job, but it appears that he’s lost the backup quarterback job, as well.
NFL world reacts to potential Washington Commanders buyer
The NFL world got some shocking news on Wednesday when it was revealed that controversial Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder was moving towards selling the team as the organization faces a criminal investigation and is in the midst of a league investigation for allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud. The move is good news for Commanders fans and the rest of the NFL world, and it looks like a potential buyer has already emerged.
NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving finally getting suspended
One week after Kyrie Irving shared a controversial film with antisemitic messaging, the Brooklyn Nets are suspending him. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news if Irving‘s suspension on Thursday evening. The Nets also released a statement a statement on the suspension. The statement indicated Irving’s press conference on...
Jimmy Johnson speaks on Herschel Walker running for Senate, Tommy Tuberville already there
The number of U.S. senators with a past history of working with Jimmy Johnson could double this month. Johnson, the long-time NFL and NCAA coach turned Fox NFL Sunday analyst (from 1994 to 1995, and again since 2000), was the Miami Hurricanes‘ head coach from 1984-88, and current U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) was an assistant for him for the last three years of that tenure. And now, Tuesday’s election will determine if controversial current candidate Herschel Walker (R-Georgia) will join Tuberville in the Senate, and Johnson and others who worked with Walker with the Dallas Cowboys offered some thoughts on that to Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports:
CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote
Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
Lamar Jackson reacts to being called out by AEW star
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made waves everywhere he’s gone. The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2019 NFL MVP has built up quite a reputation as a supremely talented player who dazzles everyone who watches him. Jackson has taken on plenty of challenges over his career, but an unexpected one rose on Wednesday night.
