Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
Goldman Sachs Introduces Crypto Asset Classification System Datonomy
Goldman Sachs has partnered with cryptocurrency financial data company Coin Metrics and investment group MSCI to create a new digital asset classification tool for investors. The companies have come together to launch datonomy, a data service that classifies crypto coins and tokens based on how they are used, according to a Thursday (Nov. 3) press release.
pymnts.com
Crypto Firms Fight to Supply Payments Tech to Twitter
There’s widespread agreement that Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into an all-in-one super app that includes payments. Let the free-for-all begin. While Musk, who was a co-founder of PayPal and knows the payments business well, can certainly build his own payments tool for his social media firm, plenty of existing cryptocurrency payment technology providers firms would love that business. And they’re all eager to make their pitch.
pymnts.com
Supply Chain Platform project44 Raises $80M and Delays Potential IPO
Supply chain visibility platform project44 has raised $80 million in a funding round and said it would use the new capital to work toward several key initiatives without needing to raise additional capital. The initiatives aided by the new capital include measuring and mitigating supply chain emissions across all modes...
pymnts.com
Singapore’s MAS Launches CBDC Test Ubin+
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has debuted Ubin+, a program to test the use of a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border foreign exchange settlement. According to a Thursday (Nov. 3) news release, Ubin+ will study “business models and governance structures for cross-border foreign exchange (FX) settlement,...
pymnts.com
57% of Consumers Track Health Via Apps and Wearables
Consumers are getting more comfortable by the quarter with digital wearables that track vital signs and health signals and share them with apps and platforms that help manage health. Not only is this a good sign for consumer health, but it also signals greater adoption of connected economy dynamics, where...
Comments / 0