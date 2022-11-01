Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Food distribution event planned in Webster County
There's a mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen in Webster County, Kentucky. The food distribution event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. CT at the Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church. Food boxes will be available during the event at the church, located at 2777 Mt. Gilead...
Officer spreads joy around Henderson community
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike. The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day. One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had […]
owensboroliving.com
Shelter from the Storm
St. Benedict’s and the Daniel Pitino Shelter have been combatting homelessness in Owensboro and surrounding areas for over three decades. As needs continue to increase, funds for the two nonprofits are dwindling, and they are coming to the community for help. “We’re catching the effects of the pandemic on...
wevv.com
Daviess County announces new radio system for first responders
Daviess County first responders will soon have a new tool at their disposal as they work to keep the community safe. "As the city of Owensboro has grown, we respond to more and more calls every year. I know if I push that button and I can't get out, it puts us in a bad predicament," said Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith.
14news.com
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
WTVW
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
Gov. Beshear says McLean County to receive over $300,000 in funding
Governor Andy Beshear announced $317,464 in funding will go to McLean County to resurface a road and renovate a park.
Celebration Planned for Ohio County Teen Battling Brain Cancer
Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A celebration of life is happening so she knows she's not fighting alone. Here are the details about the inspirational event. #livingstrong4liv. It's easy to see why the Beaver...
k105.com
Fuzzy-faced Grayson Co. deputies, LPD officers raising money for child with cancer
If one notices increasingly fuzzy faces on some law enforcement officers in Grayson County this month don’t fret, deputies and officers did not misplace their razors. November has been proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raise money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer.
A Festive and Delicious Sneak Preview of the 2022 Holiday Market in Owensboro, KY
The annual Holiday Market is coming up this weekend at the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market. The holiday extravaganza, which features dozens and dozens of vendors was first held at the end of 2020 and it has continued to grow since. The excitement is building as this year's Holiday Market will...
owensboroliving.com
Gary Bielefeld Creates Larger Than Life Local Art
That is how long artist Gary Bielefeld says the restored iconic mirrored Kentucky mural will last. But, Bielefeld says, if it doesn’t, they will have to come graveside to tell him he was wrong. He’s speaking, of course, about the mirror mural in the shape of Kentucky that greets...
wevv.com
Madisonville Police looking to hire dispatchers
Don't miss your chance to be the voice on the other end of the line in emergency situations. The Madisonville Police Department is looking for dispatchers. Authorities say they will be taking applications through December 31st. They will be scheduling testing in January for open positions. Officials say those interested...
Fast Lane Auto Repair Adds Second Location in Owensboro, Hosts Bike Drive
Fast Lane Auto Repair shared some exciting news yesterday. They've purchased a second location to better serve the community. They're also back once again hosting a bike drive to benefit area children. Every year so many kind-hearted community members roll up to Christmas Wish with brand-new bikes for the kiddos....
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
Blackjack is a Small Adoptable Dog in Newburgh that Loves Kids [WHS Pet of the Week]
Another day, another dog from the Warrick Humane Society! This week's doggo is named Blackjack and he is my absolute favorite size for a dog. He's a size "small." Weighing in at 19 lbs, he's not tiny so you won't break him but not huge so he won't eat you out of house and home and leave you giant gifts around the yard. He almost looks like a little black beagle - what I would imagine Snoopy would look like if he was real.
k105.com
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
kentuckytoday.com
Vision come true: Crofton Baptist names building after former pastor
CROFTON, Ky. (KT) — Rick Hatley, who pastored Crofton Baptist Church until his death in February, had a dream of seeing a new Family Life Center completed and without any debt to the church. That dream has been fulfilled, and this past Sunday the building was named in his honor.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
14news.com
City of Henderson will soon suck up your piles of leaves
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Autumn leaves are falling, and the City of Henderson’s Public Works Department will soon start vacuuming leaves that have been raked to the edge of the street. The Henderson Water Utility reminds property owners not to rake leaves out into the street because they can...
Comments / 1