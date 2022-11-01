Read full article on original website
HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double
By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Ars Technica
YouTube’s new Primetime Channels puts 34 streaming services in one place
As many feared, the proliferation of streaming services has made cutting the cord feel a lot like cable TV. Not only do those cheaper monthly subscription fees start adding up, but figuring out which service has the content you want and juggling apps can feel as time-consuming and cumbersome as flipping channels. YouTube's Primetime Channels announced today aims to change that by unifying and selling content from 34 streaming partners on YouTube.
Best streaming deals in November 2022: savings on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
Save money with the best streaming deals and offers on Disney Plus, Prime Video and more...
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Israel’s Yes Studios, India’s Applause Entertainment Seal Partnership With ‘Fauda’ Indian Reimagining ‘Tanaav’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Hitmaking Israeli producer Yes Studios and Indian content producing giant Applause Entertainment are extending their existing agreement into a full-scale partnership. Applause, the content studio of the Aditya Birla Group, has previously adapted Yes’s “Your Honor” for SonyLIV and “Tanaav,” the reimagining of Yes’s “Fauda” bows on SonyLIV on Nov. 11. Applause also has a relationship with Armoza Formats and has adapted its “Hostages,” “La Famiglia” as “Mind the Malhotras” and the upcoming “Honey Badgers.” Earlier this year, Armoza’s head of international sales Sharon Levi joined Yes Studios as managing director. “We’ve been just talking to Sharon about a whole...
Should You Sell Your Disney VHS Tapes Now or Wait? — Here Is What They Are Worth
Chances are you no longer have a VCR player in your house, but can't let go of your favorite Disney VHS tapes. Since they are just collecting dust in a box somewhere, now can be a good time to see if you have any of the VHS tapes worth money.
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
Android Headlines
Amazon Music is now free, but there's a catch
Amazon announced today that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there always is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs in the Music library for free. Basically, you’ll have to live with shuffled tracks. Which, if you’re using Amazon Music to play music in the background while you’re working and such, then it’s not a big deal. It does mean that you won’t be able to tell Alexa to play a specific song though.
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more
We might be a month out from Black Friday yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great deal at Amazon right now.
Engadget
The Hulu + Live TV bundle will cost at least $5 more starting in December
Subscribers currently paying $70 will have to pay $75 for the service. Like many other streaming services over the past year, Hulu raised its subscription prices in October from $7 to $8 per month for its ad-supported tier. Now, the Disney-owned streaming service is also raising the prices for its Hulu + Live TV bundle. In an email sent to an Engadget editor, it said that the Hulu + Live TV (with ads), Disney+ (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) bundle will cost $75 per month on their first billing cycle after December 8th. That's $5 more than the current monthly price of $70.
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Amazon Music opens up its entire library to every Prime subscriber, with one major catch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. These days, most entertainment requires shelling out for a subscription service. Sure, you can try to skip out on monthly payments through digital purchases of your favorite movies and music, but you're bound to miss out on some compelling exclusives. Instead of ditching your Disney+ subscription — I mean, seriously, have you seen Andor? It's so good — you can save some cash by consolidating some of your payments. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's music service is finally a compelling Spotify alternative, though one big catch remains that might keep you paying.
Collider
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date
There have been so many great horror movies in 2022, but one of the upcoming slashers that has fascinated genre fans around the world is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on A.A. Milne’s classic children's story is coming soon with a 2022 streaming date still possible before the end of the year. However, now we know that this blood-soaked trip to the Hundred Acre Woods will be getting a theatrical release of some kind. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Blood and Honey will be theatrically released by Fathom Events in the US for one day only on February 15, 2023.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
Digital Trends
Sling TV increases prices for everyone as it adds more subscribers
Sling TV — the third-largest streaming provider of live TV in the U.S. — today announced across-the-board price increases. Starting after December 3, 2022, the base Sling TV service will cost $40, up $5 from the previous price. That’s for a single subscription to either the Sling Orange plan, or the Sling Blue plan. If you want both, it’ll now cost $55 — another $5 increase.
Android Headlines
Get ready to pay more for Paramount+
Streaming services across the board are raising their prices, so it seems about time for Paramount+ to jump on board. That’s right, Paramount+ is expecting a price increase in the near future, according to The Verge (is nothing sacred?). This is something that should have been expected. It seems...
Samsung smart TV owners just got a welcome image upgrade
HDR10+ comes to the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available
November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
Amazon, Walmart and Lowe’s among 2,500 stores helping their shoppers to earn money for 48 hours only
MULTIPLE retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Lowe’s are helping their shoppers earn money for 48 hours only. The Cash Back Day event from RetailMeNot is back, giving shoppers the chance to earn money back while shopping at over 2,500 major retailers. For the fourth year in a row, the...
