Goldman Sachs Introduces Crypto Asset Classification System Datonomy
Goldman Sachs has partnered with cryptocurrency financial data company Coin Metrics and investment group MSCI to create a new digital asset classification tool for investors. The companies have come together to launch datonomy, a data service that classifies crypto coins and tokens based on how they are used, according to a Thursday (Nov. 3) press release.
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
57% of Consumers Track Health Via Apps and Wearables
Consumers are getting more comfortable by the quarter with digital wearables that track vital signs and health signals and share them with apps and platforms that help manage health. Not only is this a good sign for consumer health, but it also signals greater adoption of connected economy dynamics, where...
Supply Chain Platform project44 Raises $80M and Delays Potential IPO
Supply chain visibility platform project44 has raised $80 million in a funding round and said it would use the new capital to work toward several key initiatives without needing to raise additional capital. The initiatives aided by the new capital include measuring and mitigating supply chain emissions across all modes...
Subscription Commerce: Minimizing Subscription Churn Through Improved Customer Experience
Subscriptions Play Dual Role for Primary Healthcare Providers. In this month’s “Subscription Commerce Tracker®,” a collaboration with Vindicia, Sunil Vasisht, COO of Meridian Springs Primary Care, tells PYMNTS how they used healthcare subscriptions to grow their top line while improving the patient experience. Inside the November...
Crypto Firms Fight to Supply Payments Tech to Twitter
There’s widespread agreement that Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into an all-in-one super app that includes payments. Let the free-for-all begin. While Musk, who was a co-founder of PayPal and knows the payments business well, can certainly build his own payments tool for his social media firm, plenty of existing cryptocurrency payment technology providers firms would love that business. And they’re all eager to make their pitch.
