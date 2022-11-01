Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
daviessky.org
2022-2023 White Flag Warming Center
A Warming Center will be located at the Daniel Pitino Shelter for White Flag nights from November 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency will continue to send notifications and post to social media platforms when White Flag criteria is expected to be met. Residents...
owensboroliving.com
A Local Institution serving the Community for Over 100 Years
When Danhauer Drugs opened in 1904, horses clip-clopped up and down Frederica Street. Over a whole century later, horses on Frederica are pretty rare, but the commitment to the care and service of the pharmacy’s patients remains a constant for Jeff Danhauer—as it was for his grandfather, William E. Danhauer, Sr.
Officer spreads joy around Henderson community
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike. The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day. One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had […]
Dollar General opens new store, donates 100 books to local school
Another Dollar General (DG) is coming to Evansville and to celebrate, DG is planning to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school, in collaboration with the Kellogg Company.
14news.com
5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky. In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a...
wevv.com
Food distribution event planned in Webster County
There's a mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen in Webster County, Kentucky. The food distribution event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. CT at the Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church. Food boxes will be available during the event at the church, located at 2777 Mt. Gilead...
Help the environment – turn roadside trash into cash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court will start accepting applications for the “Trash for Cash” program, starting November 1. Officials say approved applicants will receive a minimum of $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned. Officials say funding for the program derives from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of […]
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
14news.com
City of Henderson will soon suck up your piles of leaves
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Autumn leaves are falling, and the City of Henderson’s Public Works Department will soon start vacuuming leaves that have been raked to the edge of the street. The Henderson Water Utility reminds property owners not to rake leaves out into the street because they can...
Families pack downtown for trick-or-treating
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Thanks to the rain, Halloween was damp and soggy all across the Tri-State, but that didn’t stop trick-or-treaters from hitting the streets. There were crowds of people in downtown Henderson earlier Monday, dressed in costume and getting candy from local businesses. Some kids say it’s their favorite spot to go on […]
owensboroliving.com
Jacob Sommerville
Owensboro native Jacob Sommerville has a diverse background, from once playing in a band and opening for Hank Williams Jr., to providing graphic design services to the Owensboro community. His music career began when he and his brother, renowned local artist Josh Merritt, began playing local gigs. Sommerville remembers using...
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
Gov. Beshear says McLean County to receive over $300,000 in funding
Governor Andy Beshear announced $317,464 in funding will go to McLean County to resurface a road and renovate a park.
Landon’s Hope hopes for help
SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach. Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the […]
wevv.com
Evansville's 'Access To Service' events planned to help customers struggling with utility bills
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six "Access To Service" events in the coming weeks. Participants will be able to speak individually with Centerpoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customer service representatives about their accounts, and any issue they are facing. The events will be held at the...
wevv.com
New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area
A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business. A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to...
Families reconnect during Henderson’s ‘Day of the Dead’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Día de los Muertos, more commonly known in the states as ‘Day of the Dead’, is a longtime Mexican tradition that honors families departed loved ones. People in Henderson were able to celebrate this holiday and reconnect during this weekend’s ‘Day of the Dead’ festival. The event in Central Park was […]
What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?
This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet. As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.
wevv.com
Daviess County announces new radio system for first responders
Daviess County first responders will soon have a new tool at their disposal as they work to keep the community safe. "As the city of Owensboro has grown, we respond to more and more calls every year. I know if I push that button and I can't get out, it puts us in a bad predicament," said Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith.
owensboroliving.com
Catching up with Troy Quinn
Fresh off a flight clear across America from Rhode Island to his home in LA, Owensboro Symphony (OS) conductor Troy Quinn still had energy to speak with Owensboro Living about some of his favorite moments with the OS. Based in LA, Troy leads a very busy life with a calendar...
