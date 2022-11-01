Read full article on original website
Bail set at $1 million for 14-year-old Tri-Cities murder suspect
The 14-year-old appeared in juvenile court in Kennewick on Thursday.
Two arrested in fatal shooting
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department reports two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick on Sept. 21. Detectives have continued the investigation into Pulido’s murder and developed probable cause to arrest Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland. KPD worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant for the alleged crime of second-degree murder was issued for Barton-Owens.
Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect
—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
Pair of Suspects Sought on Serious Charges by KPD
Kennewick Police are seeking to locate these two suspects. Kennewick Police say the two, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Delos Santos (left image), and 21-year-old Anthony Salvador Hernandez is wanted by authorities. Santos is facing Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest & Assault 4th Degree charges,...
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla
Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Witness claims Tri-Cities man accused of murder was trying to stop a vicious attack
Documents show the home of the man killed was already under FBI surveillance.
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
29-year-old Samuel Diaz Soto Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Pasco. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car at around 5:15 p.m. According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department, the accident happened at 4th Avenue and Stearman Avenue. Samuel Diaz Soto, a 29-year-old resident of Pasco died...
Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car
“He was a good kid and always smiling.”
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident near Pasco. Authorities said one person was killed in a two-car collision on Interstate 90. Gavin Foster from Walla Walla was traveling west on State Route 12 close to milepost 308 and then crossed the eastbound lanes. The driver then struck another...
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
Wyatt is back in jail
PENDLETON – Taylorlee Michelle Wyatt, 21, didn’t stay out of Umatilla County Jail for long. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested her for stealing a vehicle the same day she was released on charges from Milton-Freewater. She wrecked the Kia Sedona that she allegedly stole. The Umatilla...
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Found After 6-Day Search
According to reports from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office, a woman who had been missing for six days has been found and is alive. Her last reported sighting was north of Lowden, off a rural road. The WWCSO issued a missing person's report, indicating 55-year-old Courtney Shelton was missing,...
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
19-Year-Old Gavin S FosterDied In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tri-Cities (Tri-Cities, WA)
The Washington State Patrolreported a motor vehicle accident early sunday morning in south of Tri Cities. 19-year-old teenager Gavin S Foster of Walla Walla was driving a Nissan 200Sx westbound highway 11 at around 2:45 a.m. His car crossed the center line and crashed with a Ford F250 pickup driven...
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
Homicide investigation underway after man found deceased in vehicle
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to the 1100 block of West Fifth Avenue at 9:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived to the area, they located a two-vehicle collision with one deceased male inside one of the vehicles.
Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
