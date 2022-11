NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Karim Rammal as Managing Director Global Corporate Advisory.

