ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

UNC claims sixth consecutive ACC field hockey crown

Durham, N.C. — For the sixth consecutive year, North Carolina heads to the NCAA Field Hockey Championship wearing the Atlantic Coast Conference crown. Freshman Ryleigh Heck scored two goals, seniors Meredith Sholder and Erin Matson led a strong supporting cast, and the top-seeded Tar Heels retained the ACC Field Hockey title by fending off third-seeded Virginia, 3-2, on a near-perfect autumn Friday afternoon at Duke's Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

2022-23 UNC Basketball Preview: Staff Predictions

We are on the eve of the college basketball season, and there’s a lot expected of the Tar Heels this season. As we’ve learned, the Tar Heels are Number 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, and the ACC media has crowned the basketball team to be the preseason ACC favorites and Armando Bacot to be Player of the Year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina horse to compete Saturday in Breeders' Cup

Lexington, Ky. — The Breeders' Cup is considered the World Championship of horse racing. Saturday's event on WRAL will have a local tie. Durham-based Esquire Media founder Eric Grindley is part owner of the horse Three Technique. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcels originally owned the horse.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Leesville Road holds off D.H. Conley in 4A first round, 30-27

Raleigh, N.C. — Friday night was a nail-biter in northwest Raleigh as (19) D.H. Conley traveled to (14) Leesville Road for the first round of the NCSHAA football playoffs. The Vikings got off to a good start after quickly moving the ball down field on the ground resulting in a five-yard touchdown run by running back Samuel Strickland.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Duke wins 82-45 in exhibition vs. Fayetteville State

Durham, N.C. — No. 7 Duke took to the court for the first time in 2022-23, defeating Fayetteville State, 82-45 in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jacob Grandison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points, while Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young spearheaded Duke's efforts on the boards with six apiece.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy