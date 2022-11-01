Read full article on original website
Maye, Downs lead No. 17 UNC to 31-28 victory over Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mack Brown's second tenure at North Carolina, now in its fourth season, is starting to look more like what he came back hoping to build, which is what he built the first time. Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 17...
UNC claims sixth consecutive ACC field hockey crown
Durham, N.C. — For the sixth consecutive year, North Carolina heads to the NCAA Field Hockey Championship wearing the Atlantic Coast Conference crown. Freshman Ryleigh Heck scored two goals, seniors Meredith Sholder and Erin Matson led a strong supporting cast, and the top-seeded Tar Heels retained the ACC Field Hockey title by fending off third-seeded Virginia, 3-2, on a near-perfect autumn Friday afternoon at Duke's Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium.
tarheelblog.com
2022-23 UNC Basketball Preview: Staff Predictions
We are on the eve of the college basketball season, and there’s a lot expected of the Tar Heels this season. As we’ve learned, the Tar Heels are Number 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, and the ACC media has crowned the basketball team to be the preseason ACC favorites and Armando Bacot to be Player of the Year.
North Carolina horse to compete Saturday in Breeders' Cup
Lexington, Ky. — The Breeders' Cup is considered the World Championship of horse racing. Saturday's event on WRAL will have a local tie. Durham-based Esquire Media founder Eric Grindley is part owner of the horse Three Technique. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcels originally owned the horse.
Leesville Road holds off D.H. Conley in 4A first round, 30-27
Raleigh, N.C. — Friday night was a nail-biter in northwest Raleigh as (19) D.H. Conley traveled to (14) Leesville Road for the first round of the NCSHAA football playoffs. The Vikings got off to a good start after quickly moving the ball down field on the ground resulting in a five-yard touchdown run by running back Samuel Strickland.
Jimmyll Williams helps Hillside to undefeated regular season, dreams of studying biotech
If the state championship runs through Hillside High School in Durham, Jimmyll Williams is carrying the rock. The senior running back does a little bit of everything for the Hornets. "I'm more of an elusive running back," Williams said. "I'm not the fastest, but I'm not the slowest, but I'm...
Duke wins 82-45 in exhibition vs. Fayetteville State
Durham, N.C. — No. 7 Duke took to the court for the first time in 2022-23, defeating Fayetteville State, 82-45 in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jacob Grandison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points, while Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young spearheaded Duke's efforts on the boards with six apiece.
cbs17
Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
How To Watch North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball Live in 2022
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is known for a lot of things, and its Tar Heels are
Early turnovers help Leesville Road past D.H. Conley: HSOT Postgame
Some early turnovers forced by Leesville Road proved useful as the Pride held off D.H. Conley in the first round of the 4A playoffs, HighSchoolOT's Jabari Brown said on the HSOT Live Postgame Show.
alamancenews.com
PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Williams bests Western in intracounty playoff rivalry; Eastern, Southern, Cummings advance
Williams used a variety of offensive weapons to top visiting Western Alamance 34-20 in the first round of the Class 3-A state playoffs Friday night at Burlington Memorial Stadium. Jaelan Brown threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Cam’ron Jones and Dan Mahan both caught two touchdown passes and Kylei...
Paylor shines as Cummings defeats Bartlett Yancey 44-26 in first round
The Cummings Cavaliers defeated the Barlett Yancy Buccaneers earlier this season 32-14. Now, In round one of the 2022 NCHSAA Football Payoffs the two met again. The Cavaliers defeated the Buccaneers again, except there were more points for both teams, 44-26. 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor, who averages 16 yards per-...
Goldsboro falls at Princeton; Triton upsets Aycock; Rosewood wins: HSOT Postgame
WJG Sports' Kai Jones covered multiple games in the first round, including Princeton's dominant win over Goldsboro, Triton's upset at C.B. Aycock, and Rosewood's win over Chatham Central in the HSOT Live Postgame Show.
Terry Sanford jumps on South Brunswick early en route to win: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley joined the HSOT Live Postgame Show to break down the Terry Sanford win over South Brunswick in the first round of the 3A football playoffs.
Horne named MVP as Millbrook sweeps Sun Valley for 4A volleyball title
Raleigh, N.C. — The legend of Kiki Horne was born on Saturday night, when the 6-foot-1 junior led Milbrook to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship over Sun Valley by a 3-0 score (25-21, 25-14, 25-12). Hard enough to handle in the front row, where her shoulders...
Green Hope tops Myers Park in battle of unbeatens to claim 4A girls tennis title
Burlington, N.C. — To finish unbeaten, the Green Hope girls tennis team needed to beat another unbeaten. The Falcons did just on Saturday, topping Myers Park 5-4 at the Burlington Tennis Complex to win the N.C. High School Athletics Association dual team championship. Green Hope's Brianna Stewart, a freshman,...
NW Guilford needs to control possession against Watauga: HSOT Postgame
The Greensboro News & Record's Joe Sirera watched Northwest Guilford beat Southeast Guilford in the first round of the playoffs, but he thinks the team will face a tough Watauga team in the second round.
Pinecrest's Gilbertson wins 4A boys cross country title; Green Hope takes team championship
Kernersville, N.C. — Pinecrest’s Zack Gilbertson finished strong to win the NCHSAA 4A Boys Cross Country State Championship at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday. Gilbertson finished with a time of 15:28.67, overtaking second-place finisher Caden Townshend of Weddington (15:30.90) down the final stretch. Gavin...
carolinajournal.com
The University of North Carolina fights for the right to racial discrimination
The United State Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina (SFFA v. UNC) on October 31. The case allows the high court to correct a historical wrong and end racial preferences in college admissions. The plaintiffs, SFFA, asked in their hearing request...
Pickleball anyone? State-of-the-art social and athletic hub to feature 85 courts near Brier Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new state-of-the-art tennis complex being built in Raleigh could attract thousands. The $70 million project is called Swing, and it'll be built in Brier Creek. The one-of-a-kind facility will host an impressive 85 courts, with 24 of them designated just for Pickleball. The immense facility...
